ER castmates Eriq La Salle and Gloria Reuben will reunite in Hallmark movie

Eriq La Salle will star in a Hallmark movie with his former ER castmate Gloria Reuben.

Hallmark Channel has released its March movie lineup, and among the titles is a love story starring former ER castmates Gloria Reuben and Eriq La Salle.

A Second Chance at Love is set to premiere in late March. In the movie, a young woman decides to set up her divorced parents, played by Reuben and La Salle, on dates using a blind dating app.

Both actors told Deadline that they were looking forward to their reunion.

“I’m excited to work with Hallmark again and reunite with Gloria,” La Salle said.

“It’s wonderful to join the Hallmark family and to reunite with Eriq after so many years, especially in a completely different genre of storytelling!” Reuben said.

Eriq La Salle and Gloria Reuben have a shared history

Reuben and La Salle both had starring roles on the medical drama ER, which ran on NBC from 1994 to 2009. Reuben played physician’s assistant Jeanie Boulet. La Salle played Dr. Peter Benton. The two characters had an affair early on in the series, but when Boulet refused to leave her husband, their relationship died out.

Both actors were nominated for Emmy Awards for their work on the series.

Reuben shared news of their reunion on Instagram.

“It’s true! Reunited and it feels so good! Can’t wait to share more with you,” she wrote.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Crown Media’s executive vice president of programming, also weighed in.

“We are so excited to reunite Eriq and Gloria in this all-new movie,” she told Deadline. “With 20 years passed since they last appeared on the screen together, this heartwarming romcom will showcase their undeniable chemistry – a treat for viewers ready to see this television reunion. I’m looking forward to it and I know so many ER fans are, too.”

More March premieres

In addition to A Second Chance at Love, Hallmark will premiere two other new movies in March. Feeling Butterflies, which stars real-life couple Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry, play strangers who meet at a children’s birthday party. Wallace’s character is trying to grow a business that delivers butterflies to special events. With McGarry’s help, her business “takes flight,” according to a synopsis from the network.

On Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, Eloise Mumford and Julian Morris will star in The Presence of Love. Mumford plays a professor who travels to England to visit the farm where her late mother grew up. She meets the handsome single father whose family runs the farm, and sparks fly.

Feeling Butterflies will premiere on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, March 12 at 8/7c.

The Presence of Love will premiere on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries on Sunday, March 13 at 9/8c.

A Second Chance at Love will premiere on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, March 26 at 8/7c.