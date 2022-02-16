Stevie Nicks reveals the best advice she gave Katy Perry about making it in the music industry

Katy Perry was offered some sage advice from one of music’s greatest artists. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Katy Perry’s road to musical success may have appeared to be relatively painless and speed bump-free, but the songstress didn’t get to where she is today without the help of one of music’s greatest artists.

Stevie Nicks told Katy to let go of feuds and never to have ‘rivals’

Speaking with The New Yorker, Fleetwood Mac singer/songwriter Stevie Nicks shared that she once help guide Katy Perry to a gentler, and less contentious, path.

“I always think of Katy Perry and I having this long talk at the Corinthia Hotel, in London, once,” Stevie shared with the magazine.

“…She said to me, this is probably ten years ago, she said, ‘So, Stevie, who are your rivals?’ And I said, ‘I don’t have rivals,'” she explained.

Stevie went on to say that she encouraged Katy, who currently judges contestants on American Idol, to always remain rival-free along her journey to stardom, including letting go of the infamous feud Katy had with Taylor Swift.

“That’s bulls**t,” Stevie told Katy when the Teenage Dream singer mentioned her ongoing tiff with Taylor. “Don’t carry that around in your mind because then they’re winning this game.”

Katy talked about her years-long fight with Taylor and revealed why she decided to break the ice

Katy, who is said to have a net worth now of at least $330 million, appeared to take Stevie’s advice to heart, though it took nearly seven long years more before she and Taylor finally made peace with each other and agreed to be friendly again.

In an interview with KIIS 1065 three years ago, Katy opened up about making a real effort to move past the drama she and Taylor had held onto for so long.

“I sent her a literal olive branch and a note apologizing for my part in all of it,” Katy said during her time on the show.

Katy then explained how she came up with the idea of how to approach a truce, saying she wanted to extend a peace offering before Taylor was about to begin her Reputation tour.

“I just thought, you know, she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support,” Katy said. “…I realized how much we have in common and maybe there’s only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations…and we should celebrate our commonality and friendship.”

With Stevie’s words of advice there to guide her, Katy has now appeared to successfully move on and move forward with her renewed friendship with Taylor.

The Willow singer has also seemed to accept the path of least resistance, going on to gift her old nemesis with a hand-made baby quilt after Katy welcomed daughter Daisy in 2020.