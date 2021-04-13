Katy Perry jokes that her bright blue spandex dress on American Idol live episode may cause ‘dress farts’

Katy Perry joked on Instagram that her rubbery dress might make some unwanted noise during live show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Katy Perry wanted fans to know it wasn’t her!

As the judges prepared for American Idol Live, Katy wanted to point out a very peculiar problem that she may have due to the dress she was wearing that night.

Perry warned fans in an Instagram video that her bright blue latex dress may make some less-than-desirable noises during the live showing of American Idol last night, captioning her video with, “LOTS OF PLOT TWISTS TONIGHT. YOU MUST TUNE IN. NO @LUKEBRYAN BUT ☝🏼@PAULAABDUL! TOP 12 REVEALED. DRESS FARTS. 💨 #AMERICANIDOL.”

Katy Perry warns American Idol viewers

In the short video clip she posted along with her caption, the Never Worn White singer, 36, said, “Well, it’s going to be an exciting and different on-the-edge-of-your-seat show. I’m just about to walk to be actually live, like live live. We’re gonna have some fun. And if you think that I’m farting on live television, I’m not. It’s just gonna be my dress. Tune in,” she says after rubbing her arms back and forth to showcase the noisy material.

During the live show Monday night, Paula Abdul took Luke Bryan’s spot as a guest judge while Bryan battles Covid at home. Perry said that Bryan was doing well, and she and Lionel Richie hoped to see him back on Idol soon.

Katy Perry speaks out for what she thinks is right

Known to be daring with her outfit choices, Perry can also be outspoken, recently sharing that she stopped shaving her legs since the birth of her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, last August.

In 2018, the singer shared her concerns for gun reform on Twitter following the Parkland school shooting, saying, “On the one-month anniversary of the Parkland school shooting, students are walking out in protest of Congress’ failure to act on gun violence. Let’s support them, and the March to Washington DC in ten days.”

Before the show aired on Monday, Bryan gave fans an update on his Twitter account, letting them know he had gotten sick and wouldn’t be on the show for a while.

Katy Perry shared her thoughts on the Parkland shooting. Pic credit: Twitter@katyperry

Two years prior, Perry joined 150 other superstars, such as Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Britney Spears, and Billy Joel, in signing a letter to Congress to ask for better laws requiring background checks upon purchase of guns.

Perry has also been a supporter of women’s rights and trans rights, voicing her disdain for Donald Trump’s ban on trans people being in the military. “ALL those who defend our right to live freely should be able to serve freely! There are THOUSANDS currently serving! #ProtectTransTroops“

Katy Perry voiced her support for trans rights in the military. Pic credit: Twitter@katyperry

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC.