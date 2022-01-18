Katy Perry net worth: How much is the American Idol judge worth?

Katy Perry on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Katy Perry has been one of the American Idol judges since the show returned as part of ABC’s lineup.

Perry, a best-selling pop music star, enjoyed a very successful musical career before she ever signed on to the singing reality show.

Here is a look at Katy Perry’s net worth and how she made her money.

American Idol’s Katy Perry net worth

Katy Perry’s net worth is a monstrous $330 million with an estimated $25 million yearly salary.

Perry has been one of the music industry’s highest paid stars for over a decade.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Katy made between $30 and $50 million from album sales, merchandise, touring, and endorsements.

Her best year was from June 2014 to June 2015, where she earned an estimated $135 million in that 12-month stretch alone.

Katy also makes $25 million a year working on American Idol, which she had been doing for four seasons up to now.

How did Katy Perry make her money?

Katy Perry has been one of pop music’s biggest stars since her major label debut in 2008.

Katy is one of the world’s best-selling music artists, selling over 143 million records worldwide. She also has nine Billboard Hot 100 number one singles.

Forbes named Perry as one of the highest-earning women in music every year from 2011 to 2019.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Katy earned $106 million in digital singles sales as of 2021 (the sixth most after Drake, Kanye West, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Eminem).

Six of her singles made $5 million each, including Firework, California Gurls, and Roar.

According to PollStar Pro, Katy’s Prismatic World Tour grossed $204.3 million from over 149 shows between 2014 and 2015

Katy Perry also had a Las Vegas residency that stretched from 2021 to 2022 and Billboard reported she earned $168 million for that alone.

Katy also makes a lot of money from endorsement deals, including H&M and CoverGirl.

Katy also has her own ventures and businesses, including the Katy Perry Collection of shoes.

Katy also appeared in movies and TV shows, including Saturday Night Live, The Simpsons, How I Met Your Mother, and Raising Hope. She also voiced Smurfette in the animated hybrid movie The Smurfs in 2011 and its sequel in 2013.

With her wealth, Katy Perry has also become a philanthropist, donating money to UNICEF, MusiCares, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and the Keep A Breast Foundation.

American Idol Season 20 premieres on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 8/7c on ABC.