Sorry Kanye! Michael Che reacts to rapper’s request to stop working with Pete Davidson 

Michael Che responds to rapper’s request to stop working with Pete Davidson with demands of his own. Pic credit: NBC

Not good enough!

Saturday Night Live head writer Michael Che did not accept Chicago-born rapper Kanye West’s request to leave the NBC show for higher pay.

Kanye West used his Instagram page to offer Weekend Update co-host Michael Che double his salary if he quit working with Pete Davidson. Pete Davidson is dating Kanye’s main squeeze of many years, Kim Kardashian.

But if West wants Che to quit, the rapper will have to up the ante.

Michael Che listed his own demands, including triple his current salary, which Che jokingly lists at $90,000.

Michael Che responds to Kanye’s offer to double his salary and lists new demands

On Sunday, Kanye requested that Michael Che stop working on SNL.

In the now-deleted Instagram post, Kanye wrote, “MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL BE TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER. @chethinks I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE.”

Ye added a photo with an identifying paper to confirm that he authored the post.

Ye offered to double Che’s salary so that Che would not have to look at that pawn ever again. The “pawn” he referred to, is Pete Davidson, the boyfriend of Kim Kardashian and co-star of Michael Che.

In a hilarious ten picture Instagram post, the SNL comedian handwrites demands that West must meet to convince Che to quit Saturday Night Live. Che begins his list of demands by writing, “Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends.”

The comedian continues in the second picture, “For anything less than triple salary.”

A few of Che’s demands include beats for his band The Slap Butts and knowledge of West’s wardrobe ahead of time, so the two can look like twins.

Pic credit: @chethinks/Instagram

Kanye has not yet responded to Che’s rebuttal.

Kanye West insults Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson, 28, currently dates Kim Kardashian, the mother of Kanye’s four children.

Ye has expressed discontent with Kardashian for dating Davidson.

In a new song by Fivio Foreign, Kanye raps, “This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL (What?) When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival.”

The Chicago-born rapper also released a song with The Game in January called Eazy, Ye rapped, “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

For now, Pete Davidson is staying out of the drama. Sources say, “Pete is focusing on his relationship with Kim and making sure she feels supported, the rest is just noise.”