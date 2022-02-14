Kanye West says he gave Kim Kardashian the coat she wore on a Valentine’s Day date with Pete Davidson

Kanye West gave Kim Kardashian the coat she wore on a weekend date with Pete Davidson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kanye West says he gave Kim Kardashian the coat she was spotted in this weekend.

Ye posted a screenshot from a Daily Mail story, which featured Kim with the coat in question. In a lengthy Instagram post, the rapper claimed he gave Kim the gift before her SNL appearance in October.

Kim and Pete dined at Lilia restaurant in Brooklyn on a romantic Valentine’s Day date this weekend. Kim sported an extravagant Balenciaga faux fur coat, and Kanye says he purchased it for her.

In an all-caps lock post on Instagram, Kanye said that he bought the coat Kim wore on a romantic date with SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

Ye said he bought the gift for Kim in October to celebrate her Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

Ye tagged the Daily Mail in the post and wrote, “DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY. I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL.”

West seemed hopeful about reuniting with the mother of his four children. He continues to write, “ I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER.”

The Donda rapper said he has no ill-will for the media, “NEVER HAD ANYTHING AGAINST DAILYMAIL I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD.”

Finally, West extended Valentine’s Day wishes and asserted that he is not crazy, “SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES.”

The Valentine’s Day date is not the first time Kim Kardashian wore the jacket. In NYC, while preparing for her appearance on Saturday Night Live, she wore the garment.

The coat is by Balenciaga, a favorite of both Kardashian and West. The sparkly faux fur coat costs approximately $23,000.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live on October 9th; she and Pete shared a kiss in an Aladdin-themed comedy sketch.

Kim and Pete dating rumors first swirled after photographs of the lovers at Knott’s Berry Farm surfaced around Halloween. The two held hands as they rode a scary rollercoaster ride.

In November, Kim, Pete, Kris, and Flavor Flav appeared in a photograph on Flav’s Instagram. The four got together in celebration of Davidson’s birthday.

Since then, the duo spent the New Year in the Bahamas, and paparazzi have photographed the two on dates.