Sofia Vergara stuns in hot pink bustier and towering heels on America’s Got Talent set

Sofia Vergara joined America’s Got Talent in 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Sofia Vergara is back for the 17th season of America’s Got Talent and rocked a sizzling bustier on the set of the series.

The actress recently took a stunning selfie in a low-cut red dress that showed off her tiny waist.

Sofia Vergara is best known for her Emmy-nominated role in the ABC sitcom Modern Family, but she recently took a darker theme for a new role.

She is set to star in the upcoming Netflix mini-series Griselda, which centers on famed Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.

Sofia Vergara stuns in a hot pink bustier

Vergara wore a shiny hot pink bustier by Dolce and Gabbana.

The strapless top had a metallic pink lace for a glossy appearance and featured dark pink piping along the seams and center of the top.

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara film a scene for America’s Got Talent in Pasadena California. Pic credit: Snorlax / MEGA

Vergara tucked the pink bustier under a set of bright pink trousers, which stopped at her ankles.

Adding to her fashionable display were oversized black sunglasses and stud earrings. She let her dark blonde hair flow as she flashed a smile while walking on America’s Got Talent set with Heidi Klum.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Modern Family star walked on a pair of white nude leather Gianvito Rossi towering stiletto heels. The stylish shoes boosted her height due to their thick soles and long heels.

Vergara frequently gives her Instagram followers a look behind-the-scenes of the AGT set with her stunning selfies.

“Back stage ready for day 8 of judging!! 🎉🎉 glam squad this week @kellybkline 💇‍♀️ @sabrinabmakeup 💄,” she wrote in the caption.

She also celebrated as they wrapped up the last days of auditions.

“And we r done judging!!😩😩😩 today was our last night of auditions!!!⭐️⭐️⭐️ what a season! See u on May 31!!!❤️”

The actress took a break from the silver screen to join AGT in 2020 in Season 15. Vergara was also the highest-paid Hollywood actress that same year.

Sofia Vergara doesn’t get along with her dog

The Colombian actress has been married to True Blood star Joe Manganiello since 2015 after they got engaged the previous Christmas.

The 45-year-old actor appeared on the talk show Ellen with guest host Tiffany Haddish last week. The actor brought the dog he shares with Vergara, Bubbles, along with him to the interview.

He revealed Bubbles doesn’t get along with his wife, Sofia Vergara.

“It’s gotten a little bit better, I think,” Joe said, referencing the dog’s relationship with the 49-year-old actress.

Joe then explained how they had an instant connection when he met Bubbles.

“[Sofia] wanted a dog,” he said, continuing. “She had all of her cousins, her girlfriends over. And as soon as I walked out – I didn’t want a dog, I forgot that we were even doing it. And she yelled out ‘Come meet the dog.’”

Joe continued. “I pick her up, and she starts growling at everybody else, like ‘Get away from us. This is my man now.’”