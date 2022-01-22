See Sofia Vergara transform into Griselda Blanco for upcoming Netflix miniseries

Sofia Vergara turns into an infamous Colombian drug lord in Netflix miniseries. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Netflix announced the upcoming limited drama miniseries, Grisela, starring Sofia Vergara in the titular role last year.

The streaming platform has revealed a first look showing the Colombian actress transformed into the infamous drug baron Griselda Blanco.

Narcos writer and executive producer Eric Newman is working on the series, while Ingrid Escajeda serves as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer of Griselda.

In addition, the creative team behind Netflix, Luis Balaguer, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz, Carlo Bernard, will also executive produce.

As previously reported, Netflix shut down rumors that the Sofia Vergara-led series continues the Narcos franchise.

Sofia Vergara transforms in Griselda Blanco

Netflix has offered a first look at Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco.

The 49-year-old actress looks unrecognizable in the series that she has worked on with executive producer Luis Balaguer for eight years.

Pic credit: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix

Griselda will feature six 50-minute episodes, and according to the Netflix press release, the series is logline is as follows:

“Griselda chronicles the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian business woman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the ‘Black Widow’.”

The Modern Family star took to her Instagram to share another exclusive look at the series. Vergara gave fans a look behind-the-scenes of their first week of filming.

“Griselda Week 1!🎬This has been a passion project of mine for many years! So happy for being able to be a part of creating all of these job opportunities for latino actors and for me to FINALLY be able to work alongside an incredible Latin American cast and director! To bring this story to life is a dream come true! Gracias a todos por estar aqui!!🎥❤️”

Who are the cast members of the Netflix series Griselda?

Netflix announced ten cast members starring in the series alongside Vergara, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The series will have a few Narcos actors among a cast of experienced television actors, which is as follows: Alberto Guerra as Dario, Vanessa Ferlito as Isabel, Alberto Ammann as Alberto Bravo, Christian Tappan as Arturo, Diego Trujillo as German Panesso, Paulina Davila as Carmen, Gabriel Sloyer as Diaz, Julian Aidén Martinez as June, Martin Rodriguez as Rivi, and José Zúñiga as Amilcar.

When will Netflix release Griselda?

With the first episode being filmed this week, the series will likely take a total of six weeks to film. Therefore, fans should expect the miniseries to arrive in the second half of 2022.