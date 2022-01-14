Sofia Vergara sizzles in a gold bikini in incredible throwback photo, stars weigh in

Sofia Vergara was the highest-paid television star for seven years on Modern Family. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Sofia Vergara shared a gorgeous bikini photo from her modeling days in which she donned a gold bikini. The 49-year-old made her acting debut in 2002 but was a model in the ’90s after being discovered on a beach in Colombia.

The Colombian star is taking a break from the silver screen as she is currently a judge on America’s Got Talent. Vergara was last featured in the 2019 movie Bottom of the 9th before returning to the screen in the 2021 movie Koati, in which she also served as the executive producer.

The actress is reaching a huge milestone birthday this year when she turns 50; however, she still maintains her Latin beauty.

Sofia Vergara rocks a gold bikini in a throwback photo

The actress was feeling nostalgic and treated her 24.3 million Instagram followers to a sexy throwback photo.

She wore a gold bikini in the photo from about 30 years ago but barely looks different today. “#tbt Miami the 90’s” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Sofia Vergara got a reaction from Paris Hilton and Heidi Klum, who approved the sexy throwback photo.

In the comment section, a fan said the actress had found the fountain of youth.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“U…pretty much look EXACTLY the same- just upgraded your makeup to current trend! Sassy, sexy, smart, & sensational at making us all laugh! Thx 4 sharing with us you beautiful icon. #relevant #timeless #dontstop” the person wrote.

Comedian Howie Mandel declares: “Haven’t changed,” in reaction to the stunning photo.

Pic credit@SofiaVergara/Instagram

The reactions to the throwback photo are right on as the star shared a selfie from the set of America’s Got Talent before the end of 2021, looking just like her younger self.

“Squishing in one more work day before the end of the year!!” she wrote in the caption.

Sofia opens up about cancer diagnosis at just 28

The Modern Family star quietly battled cancer after being diagnosed at age 28.

Vergara was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2000. The mother of one had her thyroid removed, underwent radioiodine therapy, and made a full recovery.

According to Hello Magazine, the Colombian actress opened up about her cancer diagnosis during a Stand Up to Cancer charity telethon.

“At 28 years old during a routine doctor’s visit, my doctor felt a lump in my neck,” she said. “They did a lot of tests and told me finally I had thyroid cancer. When you’re young and you hear the word ‘cancer’, your mind goes to so many places but I tried not to panic and I decided to get educated.”

The Modern Family star continued: “I read every book and found out everything I could about it. I was fortunate to have caught it early and to have the support of my doctors and most importantly, my family.”