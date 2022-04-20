Sofia Vergara shares daring photos in a low-cut red dress

Sofia Vergara dazzles in a low-cut red dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara shared a new photo from the set of the hit show.

The Colombian stunner dazzled in a red embellished strapless dress that cinched her tiny waist.

The Modern Family actress often posts throwback pictures that feature her as a model in her native Colombia. Sofia also shared a picture recently where she sported blue hair and a pink bikini.

She often shares pictures as she works on AGT with fellow judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Heidi Klum.

Sofia’s latest picture was standard for her: a gorgeous selfie that featured her in a sparkling dress with a touch of cleavage.

Sofia Vergara dazzles in a red strapless dress

Sofia Vergara shared a gorgeous picture on her social media, which featured her in a plunging red dress that revealed a bit of cleavage.

Sofia’s hair was down as her brown tresses cascaded down her back and framed her face.

Sofia’s plunging neckline displayed her beautiful red necklace, which matched her ring and dangling earrings.

She pursed her lips as she looked at the mirror at her gorgeous reflection. She held her phone, which had an animal print case, and her ring finger displayed an ornate red ring.

Sofia pivoted her hips to the side as her curvy figure was evident.

Sofia’s caption featured the red dancing woman emoji, whom Sofia resembled in the selfie. She wrote in the caption, “Back in the auditorium !!! last week of auditions!!!! I U @agt.”

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Supermodel Heidi Klum, a fellow AGT judge, left a series of fire emojis. Paris Hilton left some heart-eye emojis in admiration. Makeup artist Sabrina B also left some red hearts of celebration.

Fans flocked to the comments section and showed love for Sofia.

Sofia Vergara appears on the next America’s Got Talent

Sofia Vergara seemed excited to share the news that she would return as a judge on the next season of America’s Got Talent.

NBC also did their part to promote the show and tweeted, “This is NOT a drill! #AGT returns May 31 on @nbc !”

The picture featured host Terry Crews and the judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel.

Sofia continues to post videos and pictures from the judges’ table to drum up publicity for the show. The new season promises to show new talented Americans with impressive skillsets.

America’s Got Talent Season 17 premieres May 31st.