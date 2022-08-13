Snoop Dogg hangs with WWE’s Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39 launch party

Snoop Dogg at Opening Night Gala – Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ Queen And Slim at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Doggfather was in the house for a recent WWE WrestleMania 39 launch event that took over Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Snoop Dogg, who performed at the venue months ago for the Super Bowl halftime show, appeared with numerous WWE superstars as part of the promotional event.

Among them were WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and former champ Becky Lynch, who posed on opposite sides of the music legend for a photo.

Lynch wore all black, including a sleeveless top and shiny pants. She also appeared to be keeping her left arm in a sling and brace as she recovered from an injury that should have her on the shelf for several months.

Belair wore mostly black with a shiny gold jacket over her top and her Raw Women’s Championship resting on her shoulder.

Along with their outfits, Bianca and Becky held up small Death Row Records chains that the rapper gave to various WWE superstars at the event.

Belair mentioned in her caption above that Snoop gifted them the special chains and in return, Snoop received his very own custom WWE Golden Title belt.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Former MMA star Valerie Loureda, was also part of the WrestleMania 39 event. She shared several pics of herself posing with Snoop, including the two side-by-side holding up clenched fists and a shot of them facing off in serious fighting stances.

Loureda wore a form-fitting beige mini skirt with black swirl patterns. Snoop rocked a stylish black and white bucket hat and a mostly white tracksuit featuring cheetah prints along the arms.

Snoop’s jacket also shows off his Death Row Records logo along with artwork featuring one of his NFT characters.

Bianca Belair presented Snoop with championship belt

As mentioned, Snoop Dogg was on hand for a WrestleMania 39 launch party featuring many of the WWE’s superstars to help promote next year’s event in Los Angeles.

Snoop appeared on stage and WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair arrived with a special championship belt to hand to him.

“What is this?” Snoop asked as Belair carried the shiny championship belt over.

Belair explained it was a one-of-a-kind design WWE golden title made specifically for the Dogg Father with custom side plates.

Upon receiving the belt, Snoop admired the intricate design complete with WWE logo, then held it above his head as the classic Nuthin’ But a G Thang played over the loudspeakers.

Snoop also wrapped his championship belt around his waist before holding up signs with his hands.

WWE shared another backstage moment where The Street Profits also presented Snoop with his championship belt.

WrestleMania 39 will take place at Super Bowl venue

The WrestleMania 39 launch party this past week was to promote WWE’s big event scheduled for next year, as tickets officially went on sale for fans to scoop up. WWE is referring to the show as WrestleMania Goes Hollywood based on its location in California.

WWE is unlikely to reveal any of the event’s matches for months, but it doesn’t stop diehard professional wrestling fans from wanting to secure seats and travel arrangements in advance of the huge show.

It’s considered WWE’s Super Bowl of wrestling, as the annual event has become a week-long celebration culminating with a two-night event full of exciting matches.

WrestleMania 39 will have tens of thousands of fans present for those matches, with the Los Angeles Rams’ home venue, SoFi Stadium, hosting the event. The venue was originally supposed to host WrestleMania 37. According to an LA Times report, those plans changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Snoop, who famously hails from Long Beach, California, was part of an epic Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium this past February. He performed as part of a lineup of hip-hop superstars, which included his West Coast counterpart Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige. Rapper 50 Cent also made a surprise appearance during the critically-acclaimed show.

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl in their home venue, making for an extra-special night at the stadium.

It’s possible that Snoop, a fan of WWE, will have a role at WrestleMania 39, whether it’s hosting, performing, or even getting involved in a match. After all, now that he’s got a unique championship belt, he’s likely to have superstars interested in him putting it on the line so they can claim it as their own.

WWE’s WrestleMania 39 takes place April 1 and 2, 2023, with tickets available through Ticketmaster and third-party ticket sellers.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA. WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.