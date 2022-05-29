Snoop Dogg recalls fainting after seeing Tupac Shakur in a hospital bed after fatal shooting

Snoop Dogg was a close friend of Tupac Shakur. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Snoop Dogg opens up about his reaction to seeing Tupac in a hospital bed after he had been shot four times in Las Vegas in 1996.

The pair of iconic rap artists were friends and labelmates — he collaborated with Shakur on the hit record 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted, which was one of the last songs he recorded before his tragic death.

They were both signed to Death Row Records, a label Dogg purchased MNRK Music Group earlier this year.

Snoop Dogg admits to fainting after seeing Tupac fatally wounded

In a recent interview, the 50-year-old rapper recalled the events that lead to visiting Tupac in the hospital.

The Doggystyle rapper lamented on Tupac being only 25 years old when he was shot dead, adding that they were the same age.

“When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Snoop said on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, in reference to Suge Knight who was shot in the head while driving Pac when the shooting occurred.

“We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up and he telling us what happened and ‘Pac gonna be alright, he going to pull through he got shot nine times before he going to be alright.’”

Upon arriving at the hospital, Snoop expressed his shock at Tupac’s condition.

“We feeling like it’s gonna be alright until we go to the hospital and see that it ain’t alright. He got tubes in him,” Snoop recounted. “When I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn’t even there and I fainted.”

Snoop describes how Tupac’s mother helped him cope

The West Coast rapper recalled how Shakur’s late mother Afeni helped him gather his composure.

“She was like, ‘My baby ain’t never seen you weak. I don’t want you to be weak in front of him. You go in the bathroom and fix yourself up and you go back in here and you talk to him and you tell him how you feel.’”

The rapper also revealed that he wasn’t on the best terms with Tupac due to his comment about not feuding with Diddy and Biggie who Tupac was embroiled in a bitter feud with at the time.

However, Tupac’s mother reminded Snoop about the bond they shared:

“She knew there was a little tension, but she knew how much we loved each other. So she gave us a moment for me to say some things to him as far as how much I love him. But I knew that that was gonna be my last time speaking with him.”

After six days in critical condition, Shakur died of respiratory failure on September 13, 1996 after his right lung was removed.

Afeni Shakur died from cardiac arrest in 2016 in a hospital in California.