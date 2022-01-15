Sinead O’Connor hospitalized after posting suicidal statements following her son’s tragic death

Sinead O’Connor’s son Shane died by suicide after escaping a mental hospital in Ireland. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Sinead O’Connor has been hospitalized after sharing worrisome statements alluding to suicide a week after her son’s death.

As previously reported, her teenage son, Shane, was found dead in Dublin, Ireland. He reportedly died by suicide last week after escaping a hospital where he was admitted for previous attempts at taking his life.

She revealed her son was on suicide watch at the Tallaght Hospital and threatened lawsuits against them. The Irish singer also criticized Tusla, Ireland’s child and family agency, for their apparent lack of contact after Shane tragically died.

Sinead O’Connor alludes to suicide in a troubling statement

On Thursday, the Nothing Compares 2 U singer wrote a now-deleted tweet about wanting to end her life.

She also seemingly blamed herself for her son’s death, who she lost custody of in 2013.

“There is no point living without him,” she wrote, referring to her son, Shane O’Connor in the deleted tweet, reported by People. She continued, “Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone. I’ve destroyed my family. My kids don’t want to know me.”

In a follow-up tweet she Sinead apologized and revealed she is seeking medical attention, writing, “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital.”

She continued, “I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. The hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Shane was Sinead’s third son with Irish folk musician Donal Lunny; She is also a mother to three other children: Jake, Roisin, and Yeshua. She became a grandmother in 2015 after Jake welcomed a baby boy.

Sinead O’Connor was previously hospitalized for suicidal thoughts

In 2015, O’Connor wrote a message on Facebook stating that she had “taken an overdose” after saying she was in a hotel under a false name, according to The Irish Examber.

The Irish police later located the troubled singer, and she received medical treatment. The 55-year-old has been open about her mental health struggles and revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In 2017, she made a similar statement alluding to suicide in a viral video in a motel room in New Jersey. Sinead appeared emotionally distraught in the video and explained that she lived alone for two years. She was subsequently hospitalized after fans shared concern for her safety.

She went on the Dr. Phil show to discuss her mental health and the viral video.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255, or dial 988) for free, confidential support and resources 24/7.