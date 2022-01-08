Sinead O’Connor’s son, Shane, 17, dead from an apparent suicide

Singer Sinead O’Connor’s son was found dead two days after going missing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son Shane was found dead from an apparent suicide.

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer said her son was on suicide watch at the Tallaght Hosptial’s Lynn Ward in Dublin, Ireland, after publicly pleading for her missing son to return to the hospital on Thursday.

Unfortunately, the teenager was found dead the next day, and authorities did not release a cause of death.

The 55-year-old blamed the hospital for letting her teenage son escape and threatened a lawsuit.

“Like, how has a seventeen year old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hospital’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing???” O’Connor wrote Thursday, continuing:

“Hospital of course so far refusing to take any responsibility. Anything happens to my son on their watch? Lawsuits.”

The Irish national police, known as the Gardaía, confirmed Shane’s death in a statement, which revealed the “recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday 7 January 2022,” identified as the singer’s son, according to TMZ.

On Saturday morning, O’Connor blasted Tusla, Ireland’s child and family agency.

“26 hours after my son died in the so called care of the Irish State in the form of Tusla, I have yet to receive any contact from Tusla or their representatives,” O’Connor tweeted. “No contact from Tusla is unacceptable.”

Sinead O’Connor pays tribute to her late son

The Irish singer paid tribute to her son on social media and suggested that he died by suicide.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace, and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace,” she wrote on Twitter.

She also shared a photo of her look-alike teenage son.

O’Connor said that her son attempted two “severe” suicide attempts; however, it is unclear whether it was before or after he was hospitalized.

Sinead O’Connor has a history of mental illness

Sinead O’Connor has four children, and fans are concerned about her mental health following her son’s death as she has also struggled with mental illness.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics in 2017, the singer shared a distressing video where she spoke about her suicidal thoughts. She spoke about the viral video on an episode of Dr. Phil that same year.

At the time, she had lost custody of Shane, who was 13-years-old at the time. The 55-year-old has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the past, and the illness can be hereditary.

Her late teenage son’s medical history has not been made public.