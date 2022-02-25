Sharon Osbourne still bitter about The Talk drama, says she’d never go back or work for CBS again 

Sharon Osbourne vows never to work for CBS again. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Former The Talk host Sharon Osbourne still holds a grudge after her firing.

Never one to mince words, Sharon had a strong response to questions about whether she would consider returning to The Talk or CBS. It doesn’t sound likely.

Sharon Osbourne was a host of The Talk from 2010 to 2021. The Osbournes star was fired in 2021 after a heated exchange involving Sherryl Underwood.

At the time, Sharon was defending her close friend, Piers Morgan, against racist allegations.

Sharon Osbourne is still upset about being fired from The Talk

Sharon Osbourne has no desire to rejoin The Talk or appear on any CBS show.

A TMZ photographer asked if Sharon would consider going back to the show, but she responded with some choice words for the network and said they can “suck d***.”

According to TMZ, it sounds like she has new plans in the impromptu interview, but they won’t be with CBS or The Talk. She was a longtime host of the CBS show The Talk, but a heated altercation resulted in the loss of her job.

The discussion in question was regarding Meghan Markle and her interview with Oprah.

Sharon Osbourne was a host on The Talk

The Talk is a CBS talk show like The View. It is a daytime show that features women discussing the issues of the day.

The show started in 2010 with original hosts Julie Chen Moonves, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Holly Robinson Peete, and Leah Remini.

None of the original The Talk hosts are on the show currently.

Why did Sharon Osbourne get fired from The Talk?

The Talk executives fired Sharon Osbourne after a heated discussion regarding Piers Morgan and the alleged racist treatment of Meghan Markle by the Royal family.

Sharon Osbourne is good friends with Piers Morgan, a British host who often attacks Meghan Markle. Other talk show hosts, including Sherri Underwood, disagreed with Sharon Osbourne, and the argument escalated.

Social media fans claimed that Sharon spoke over Sherri and was inappropriate.

Sharon Osbourne gets flack for defending Pierce Morgan

Holly Robinson Peete, another former The Talk host, chimed in with her own allegations. Holly said that Sharon had called her “too ghetto” to host.

I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too “ghetto” for #theTalk…then I was gone💨

I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to🤦🏽‍♀️ 🤷🏽‍♀️#fbf https://t.co/7pnCnhM5rf pic.twitter.com/CXR4DzvlEZ — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) March 12, 2021

At the time, CBS released a statement that said, “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home.”

The statement continued, “At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race.”

The Talk is currently in its twelfth season.