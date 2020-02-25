Sharon Osbourne blasts company that owns helicopter Kobe Bryant died in

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Sharon Osbourne does not mince words. The rock manager turned TV personality came out on The Talk today and blasted the company responsible for the pilot and the tragic loss of her husband Kobe Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, baseball coach John Altobelli, and five other passengers, including the pilot.

What happened to the people on the helicopter?

All nine people on board the helicopter were killed in the crash in the Santa Monica Mountains in the Calabasas area off Las Virgenes Road.

It was revealed today that Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant is filing a wrongful death suit, and The Talk hosts including Osbourne were all about this news. Osbourne vehemently took the company and the pilot to task for flying in unsafe conditions when they knew better, in her opinion.

Bryant’s wrongful death lawsuit was revealed in the news, to be filed on behalf of her husband, Kobe and their daughter, Gigi.

What did The Talk have to say?

Of this development, Sharon Osbourne said:

“I really hope that all the other families that were involved in this do the same thing. There is now a family without a mom and dad. How are those kids meant to carry on the rest of their lives without their mom and dad? I mean, it’s just unthinkable. And hopefully, this will be a deterrent to other companies to take extra special care. And for people to realize that they’re human, and humans have faults… Those lives were in that pilot’s hands.”

“I think we all know now from the reports that came out, that the helicopter didn’t have the proper equipment that it needed to fly in those specific conditions,” Eve ssaid. “I really hope all these families get what they need, they should go after this company one million percent.”

On Monday, after mourners came to the Los Angeles sports arena, the Staples Center for a memorial service to celebrate the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Vanessa Bryant leveled a 27-count wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operated the helicopter that flew what is being described as unsafe flying conditions, killing her husband, daughter and seven other people.

The complaint was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Fillmore-based Island Express Holding Corp. and Island Express Helicopters.

The suit claims the deceased pilot, Ara Zobayan, failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft” and was negligent. The Los Angeles Times reported that in 2015, Zobayan was cited by the FAA for violations.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the unsafe conditions were at the center of the complaint. “Defendant Island Express Helicopters authorized, directed and/or permitted a flight with full knowledge that the subject helicopter was flying into unsafe weather conditions,” the lawsuit read.

