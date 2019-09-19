Bruised and bandaged Christie Brinkley’s response to Wendy Williams: ‘It’s so much more fun to be kind’

Today on The Talk, it was Christie Brinkley’s turn to clap back at Wendy Williams, whom she described as “a friend.”

Ahead of the premiere of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, contestant Christie Brinkley had a freak accident that put her in three-plus hours of surgery repairing not one but two bones in her wrist that had shattered in an accident.

The response to all of this was Wendy Williams taking to her stage and pronouncing it a phony stunt that Brinkley cooked up to get her daughter Sailor on the series.

That set off The Talk host Sharon Osbourne, who knew Brinkley and what actually had happened.

On Tuesday’s The Talk, Osbourne chastised Wendy for being such a judgmental gossip who knew nothing of the truth of what had happened.

Osbourne slammed Williams on Tuesday’s The Talk, noting that it was galling how Williams, who relapsed in her drug usage after a messy divorce where her husband fathered another child with his mistress, was now accusing Christie Brinkley of faking her injury on the ABC series.

On today’s The Talk, Brinkley told her side of the events and was stunned that Williams accused her of faking an injury.

Brinkley clearly was upset at Williams but maintained her good cheer: “Wendy Williams started this rumor, which was stunning to me because, you know, I’ve been on Wendy’s show a couple of times, and for some reason she liked me, and she would call on me to support her in tough times. So, I got a call one day that she was having a terrible bout of stage fright, and she was about to drop out of Chicago The Musical,” said Brinkley.

She also revealed that Williams called her for advice on her divorce: “I get a call again, because let’s face it, I’m kind of an expert with that… [laughing] I was like, ‘I’m going to help you’… so I thought it was a mistake when someone said she was doing this.”

Then using x-ray films and showing how injured Brinkley was, Sharon Osbourne said, “I want to show Wendy your x-rays.”

Brinkley gave us the details and it was much worse than anyone thought.

She said: “I didn’t just break them, because of the angle I hit, they shattered. My surgery that was supposed to take an hour and a half, ended up taking three hours, and they ended up putting in a plate.”

Brinkley also showed how bruised she was above her wrist and that it was not makeup or any effects. She rubbed her skin on her pale pink jacket to show that it was indeed a bruise.

In closing, Brinkley wanted to give a message to Wendy: “My message to Wendy is, it’s so much more fun to be kind. Try it. It can’t feel good to try to hurt other people. If it feels good, something’s seriously wrong.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.