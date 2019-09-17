Sharon Osbourne hits back hard at Wendy Williams over Christie Brinkley DWTS claims

Everyone loves the tell it like it is celebrity manager and mum Mrs. O, aka Sharon Osbourne.

Osbourne used her The Talk pulpit today to give fellow chat show host Wendy Williams a bit of a dressing down with regard to her claims that Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Christie Brinkley was faking her injury in a bid to get her daughter Sailor booked on the show.

In a very serious tone, Osbourne slammed Williams on Tuesday’s The Talk, noting that it was galling how Williams, who relapsed in her drug usage after a messy divorce where her husband fathered another child with his mistress, was now accusing Christie Brinkley of faking her injury on the ABC series.

On The Talk, Osbourne said in part:

“I have to go in on Wendy on this, because not so long ago Wendy was not in a very good place. And she had well wishes from so many people that she had, you know, run over the coals, so to speak. … Why is it, no matter what this woman goes though in her life, her ups and downs, which we all do, but obviously hers is more public, and you know she’s a 55-year-old woman that relapsed again on drugs. … And the thing is, nobody gave her a hard time. It was just love, support to her. Now, there’s a lovely lady, Christie Brinkley, who shattered her bones, has a metal plate put in… What is it within you that is so dark that you can’t seem to get it out, when the world shows you love and wishes you well? … You are so dark inside, so mean, constantly. It’s like, I have to say, I feel bad for her. I feel bad for people that have this anger, this nastiness inside them.”

Wendy Williams used her chat show to level the boom against Brinkley about false injury claims. Williams, who was on Dancing with the Stars back in Season 12 and partnered with Tony Dovolani, has called foul before on the competition show that gave her a shot.

In 2014 she accused the show of scripting scenes and situations that were false. Specifically, she talked about Nene Leakes, who was shown walking out of rehearsal angrily.

“They also script what they want you to say,” she told her viewers. “I know this as a participant, OK. I’m reading, I’m like, ‘Wait, this is not how I’m feeling today, and I wouldn’t say that. I’m not going to say that,’ I would tell the camera.”

She also claimed that if she had “a little bit more sassafras,” she would’ve been in the competition for longer. “Because that’s how they were writing my script, to be Angry Black Woman,” Williams said.

“And all I’m going to say, NeNe, don’t let them pull you out of your character. … Don’t let them do that to you.”

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.