Shannen Doherty filed to end divorce battle with Kurt Iswarienko one day before death

The death of actress Shannen Doherty at age 53 has intensified scrutiny over her prolonged and contentious divorce from photographer Kurt Iswarienko.

Doherty, who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2020, succumbed to the illness this month, but her final year was marked by a fierce legal battle with her estranged husband.

Doherty’s acting career was defined by iconic roles in popular television shows and films.

She rose to fame as Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210, and further solidified her teen idol status as Prue Halliwell in Charmed.

While her career saw ups and downs, Doherty remained a recognizable figure in Hollywood.

Doherty filed for divorce from Iswarienko in April 2023 after 11 years of marriage.

However, the proceedings were prolonged by disputes over spousal support.

Shannen Doherty filed to officially terminate spousal support request just one day before her death

According to court documents, just one day before her death, Doherty filed to officially divorce Iswarienko and terminated her request for spousal support. The filing, obtained by The Sun, stated that the divorce was proceeding as uncontested, with both parties jointly filing a declaration for default of dissolution of their marriage.

“This matter is proceeding as an uncontested action,” the document read. Doherty also waived her right to spousal support, previously a significant point of contention.

“I knowingly give up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support,” she stated, and both parties requested the court to terminate any support for either.

Iswarienko is a multi-talented creative professional with experience in photography, producing, and cinematography, according to IMDb. He has collaborated with renowned actors like Ryan Gosling, Chris Pine, and Kumail Nanjiani, and contributed to film projects such as Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

In addition to his work with beauty brands like Estée Lauder and Chanel, Iswarienko is also known for his captivating movie poster photography, including his work on The Woman King and the upcoming film Ghosted starring Ana de Armas and Chris Evans.

Shannen Doherty accused Kurt Iswarienko of ‘waiting for her to die’ in spousal support dispute

In June, PEOPLE reported on Doherty’s accusations against Iswarienko, claiming he was deliberately delaying the divorce to avoid paying spousal support.

“It is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me,” Doherty asserted in the documents.

She highlighted delays in receiving financial information about Iswarienko’s photography work, which she believed was stalling the process as her health declined.

Iswarienko’s lawyer disputed these claims, citing an offer made in October 2023 to resolve the matter, which Doherty declined. She rejected the proposed settlement, arguing they did not adequately address issues related to Iswarienko’s original works created during their marriage and his earning capacity.

Doherty had been seeking $15,434 per month in spousal support, citing the impending loss of her SAG health insurance and decreasing residuals from her work on Charmed.

She also accused Iswarienko of living extravagantly while she struggled financially, noting his significant annual income and access to assets like their airplane and vacation home in Texas.

The Hollywood star’s death has closed one chapter of the couple’s tumultuous relationship, but it leaves lingering questions about the resolution of their financial disputes and the impact of her passing on the final settlement.