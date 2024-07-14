Beverly Hills 90120 star Shannen Doherty dead at 53 after cancer battle

Shannen Doherty, renowned for her roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Charmed, has died at the age of 53.

The actress passed away on Saturday following a prolonged battle with breast cancer, her publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed to PEOPLE.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Sloane stated.

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015, which later spread to her lymph nodes.

She underwent a unilateral mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy. In June 2023, she announced that the cancer had metastasized to her brain and was terminal.

Earlier this year, Doherty said a “miracle” cancer infusion had given her new hope. The late actress discussed the treatment in a conversation with her radiation oncologist, Dr. Amin Mirhadi, on an episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast.

Shannen Doherty starred as Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210

Doherty gained fame in 1990 as Brenda Walsh on Fox’s Beverly Hills, 90210. The show, featuring her twin brother Brandon, played by Jason Priestley, followed their family’s move from Minnesota to Beverly Hills and their adjustment to the lifestyle of wealthy Los Angeles teens.

Her on-screen romance with Dylan, played by Luke Perry, and the subsequent breakup when Dylan began dating her best friend Kelly, played by Jennie Garth, were major storylines that attracted significant attention.

Perry died at age 52 in March 2019, and Doherty paid an emotional tribute to her co-star.

Despite the show’s success, Doherty left Beverly Hills, 90210 after four seasons amid reports of friction with cast members. She later reprised her role as Brenda in the 2008 revival 90210 and the 2019 revival BH90210.

Shannen Doherty continued her success in Charmed

Doherty’s career continued with her role as Prue Halliwell in Charmed, a supernatural drama about three sisters who are witches.

She starred alongside Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs and directed three episodes of the series. Doherty’s character was killed off at the end of the third season, marking her departure from the show.

Born on April 12, 1971, in Memphis, Tennessee, Doherty began her acting career at a young age with guest spots on TV series such as Voyagers! and Father Murphy. She secured a recurring role as Jenny Wilder on Little House on the Prairie at the age of 11.

Shannen Doherty is survived by her mother, Rosa Elizabeth Doherty, and her brother, Sean Doherty. She did not have children.