Shannen Doherty was ‘hopeful’ 2 weeks before cancer death

In a poignant Instagram post just two weeks ago, Shannen Doherty, the beloved Beverly Hills 90210 star, opened up about her fears and hopes as she resumed chemotherapy. As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, she succumbed to her cancer battle at age 53.

She described the treatment as both frightening and uncertain, acknowledging that she had no idea how long the process would last or whether it would be effective.

She mentioned that the duration could range from three to six months, and there was a possibility of changing the treatment if it didn’t work.

Despite the daunting reality, Doherty expressed a glimmer of hope due to recent changes in her cancer’s molecular structure, which had opened up more treatment options.

“It’s like a big wake up call at the same time I got to say that there is some positivity there and the positivity is that because my molecular structure of my cancer cells changed recently.”

She felt hopeful for the first time in months because of the new protocols available to her, despite previously preparing for the worst.

“It means that there’s a lot more protocols for me to try. So, you know, for the first time in a couple months, probably I feel hopeful because there are so many more protocols now,” she said in the Instagram video, continuing: “Whereas before I was hopeful, but I was still getting prepared.”

Shannen Doherty’s long cancer battle started in 2015

Doherty, who first shared her diagnosis with fans in 2015, had been transparent about her journey. After a brief remission in 2017, the cancer returned in 2020, advancing to stage four. Throughout her battle, she remained a beacon of strength and resilience.

Doherty passed away this weekend and her publicist confirmed the heartbreaking news today, stating that she was surrounded by her loved ones and her dog, Bowie. The family has requested privacy to grieve in peace.

In an interview with PEOPLE last year, Doherty shared her determination to keep living and creating, expressing that she was not ready to give up and had many more things she wanted to accomplish.

“I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better,” she said. “I’m just not — I’m not done.”

Shannen Doherty was married three times

Shannen Doherty’s fame was accompanied by intense media scrutiny, with reports of outbursts, struggles with alcohol, and impulsive behavior.

This impulsiveness was most evident in her brief marriage to Ashley Hamilton, son of actor George Hamilton. In 2002, Doherty married Rick Salomon, known for his involvement in a sex tape with Paris Hilton, but the marriage was annulled within a year.

Her third marriage, in 2011, was to photographer Kurt Iswarienko. Although she filed for divorce in April 2023, the proceedings were contentious and continued until her death, primarily due to disputes over spousal support.