Shannen Doherty files for divorce, rep says husband’s agent is ‘intimately involved’

Shannen Doherty has filed for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko and alluded to infidelity.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star had been married to Kurt for 11 years, and the pair appeared on the reality TV Shannen Says in 2012, which documented their engagement and wedding.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the pair separated in January.

The outlet shared a statement from Shannen’s representative Leslie Sloane, which alluded to her husband cheating.

“Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option. You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm, at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved.”

The actress has endured health struggles which made the reportedly bitter divorce more challenging.

The court documents reportedly reveal that the actress has requested that Kurt not receive spousal support. The estranged couple did not have children nor sign a prenuptial agreement.

Shannen Doherty opened up about how her cancer diagnosis affected her marriage

In 2019, the actor opened up about her breast cancer battle and how it strengthen her marriage.

Shannen said that her cancer fight “solidified” the couple. She added that the pair had a stronger level of appreciation for each other.

The 90210 star was diagnosed in 2015 and underwent a mastectomy, then chemotherapy and radiotherapy after discovering that the cancer was more advanced than previously thought.

In 2020, she revealed that her cancer had returned the previous year and was at stage four.

In a 2021 interview with ABC, Shannen told the outlet that she had not given up on her five-year-long cancer battle.

Stage 4 breast cancer means that cancer has spread to other parts of the body and is often considered incurable.

Despite her health struggles, the actress has continued to work by appearing in television series and movies. She stars as a young Katherina Bukowski in the upcoming movie Bukowski.

Shannen Doherty shared a quote about relationships before divorce news

Shannen took to social media to share a quote that alluded to her divorce from Kurt.

In the Instagram share, she shared a post with the following quote, “The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness, and respect.”

Shannen Doherty sends a message. Pic credit: @theshando/Instagram

The actor frequently shares posts on her Instagram and lastly gave an IG shout-out to her estranged husband back in June 2021. She didn’t share any photos of the pair in 2022 or this year.

Kurt, who is a photographer, shares primarily work-related posts on his Instagram account.