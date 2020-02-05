Shannen Doherty, husband Kurt Iswarienko, had rocky marriage before breast cancer

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Shannen Doherty and her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, had a rocky marriage before her breast cancer. The actress has faced many changes in her life while fighting the disease. She knew her body would change, but Shannen was not expecting her marriage to be transformed.

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum admitted to People magazine that there is a silver lining when it comes to her cancer battle. Shannen and Kurt went through a rocky patch before her diagnosis, but they are stronger than ever now.

How breast cancer changed Shannen and Kurt’s marriage

Shannen and Kurt wed in 2011, four years before she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The actress underwent a single mastectomy, followed by back to back rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.

It was a lengthy and grueling process. While Shannen documented some of her cancer battle on social media to bring awareness to the disease, she never spoke about how it affected her marriage until now.

“Cancer solidified us. Kurt and I have a much deeper appreciation for each other now,” Doherty told People. “It’s not that our marriage wasn’t good before. But we were definitely going through some growing pains. We would lock horns on things, and instead of resolving it, we wouldn’t speak for a couple of days. Now we don’t let a night go by mad at each other. The last time we had a big argument was pre-cancer,” Shannen expressed to the weekly magazine.

Although she was the one with cancer, her battle had a proud effect on those close to her as well. Shannen admitted the journey was life-changing for her family and friends, too, especially her husband. The ordeal has given both Shannen and Kurt newfound respect for each other.

Kurt helped Shannen accept her post-cancer body

When Shannen went into remission in 2018, one thing she struggled with was her post-cancer body. The disease, as well as the treatment, drastically altered her physique. Yes, Shannen was grateful to be alive, but still, her body transformation was hard for her to accept. Thankfully, Kurt was there to see her new body in a positive manner.

“I don’t have to be a sexy little vixen,” Doherty explained to People. “How Kurt sees me really helps me be a better person. He was always like, ‘I’ve never seen someone handle something so difficult with so much grace. You’re so strong.’ And I figured out, it’s a quiet strength. And that is far sexier and appealing than I had before,” she said.

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko have a stronger marriage after facing her breast cancer fight. The couple is gearing up yet again for her to battle the disease. There is no one else the actress wants by her side as she fights cancer.