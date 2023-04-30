Shania Twain Queen Of Me tour: Everything you need to know

Shania Twain is back on the road and has started with a bang.

The country superstar, whose career spans more than three decades, released her sixth studio album, Queen Of Me, in February this year, which was met with generally favorable reviews.

In addition to peaking in the Top 10 of the US Billboard 200 album chart, she also reached the top spot overseas in the UK.

On April 28, Shania kicked off the first show in Spokane at the Spokane Arena.

In true Shania style, she performed a huge set with multiple eye-catching costume changes.

But where is she performing? And what is on the setlist?

Shania Twain’s Queen of Me tour was in high demand

When you’re a fan of artists as legendary as Shania, attending a tour of hers is a must.

Due to high demand, the That Don’t Impress Me Much hitmaker had to announce extra shows after the first batch went on sale.

“The reaction to my Queen Of Me Tour has been… just amazing!!! So many sold out shows 🥹🥹🥹,” she wrote on Instagram, attaching the official promotional poster.

With the tour in full swing, Shania is expected to visit many places across North America for the first leg.

Currently, her next concert will take place in Vancouver. Other stops include Denver, Los Angeles, Charlotte, New York, and Houston, before finishing up in New Orleans on July 24.

Depending on dates, support acts for the first leg are Breland, Kelsea Ballerini, Priscilla Block, Lindsay Ell, Mickey Guyton, Robyn Ottolini, and Hailey Whitters.

For the second leg, Shania will tour across the UK & Ireland in September, which includes two shows at London’s iconic O2 Arena in September.

Shortly after, she will return to North America for another leg in October and November.

Complete list of tour dates:

First leg:

04/28 – Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena

04/29 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

05/02-03 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

05/05-06 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

05/09-10 – Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

05/12 – Saskatoon, SK, SaskTel Centre

05/14 – Winnipeg, MB, Canada Life Centre

05/16 – Madison, WI, Kohl Center

05/17 – St Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

05/19 – Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

05/21 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena

05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre

05/26 – Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

05/28 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

05/30 – Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

05/31 – Thousand Palms, CA, Acrisure Arena

06/03 – Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

06/04 – St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

06/07 – Nashville, TN, GEODIS Park

06/09 – Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

06/12 – Halifax, NS, Scotiabank Centre

06/14-15 – Moncton, NB, Avenir Centre

06/17 – Quebec City, QC, Videotron Centre

06/18 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

06/20 – Hamilton, ON, FirstOntario Centre

06/21 – London, ON, Budweiser Gardens

06/23-24 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

06/27 – Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/28 – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

06/30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

07/01 – Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/03 – Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/06 – Ottawa, ON, Ottawa Bluesfest

07/08 – Syracuse, NY, St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

07/09 – Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

07/11 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

07/13 – Burgettstown, PA, The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/15 – Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center

07/19 – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center

07/21 – Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

07/22 – Houston, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

07/24 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

Second leg:

09/14 – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

09/16-17 – London, UK, The O2

09/19 – Dublin, IE, 3Arena

09/22-23 ​- Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

09/25 -​ Manchester, UK, AO Arena

09/26 – ​Birmingham, UK, ​Utilita Arena Birmingham

09/28 – Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena

Third leg:

10/12 – San Antonio, TX, Dickies Arena

10/13 – Thompson Boling Arena

10/16 – Knoxville, TN, Thompson Boling Arena

10/18 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

10/20 – Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

10/22 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

10/24 – Quebec City, QC, Videotron Centre

10/25 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

10/27 – Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

10/28 – Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

10/31 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

11/02 – Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center

11/03 – Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

11/05 – Fargo, ND, Fargodome

11/07 – Winnipeg, MB, Canada Life Centre

11/09 – Saskatoon, SK, SaskTel Centre

11/11 – Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

11/12 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Arena

11/14 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

Shania Twain’s setlist is stacked with hits

With an extensive back catalog, it must be hard trying to choose a setlist for a tour, but it seems Shania has managed to narrow it down well.

Her set is stacked with material from each of her albums, meaning there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Full setlist:

Waking Up Dreaming Up! Roll Me on the River Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You) I’m Gonna Getcha Good! You’re Still the One Giddy Up! Any Man of Mine Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under? Mammas don’t let your babies grow up to be cowboys (Tami Neilson Feat. Willie Nelson cover) Honey, I’m Home Last Day of Summer Rock This Country! Inhale/Exhale Air Nah! / She’s Not Just a Pretty Face / Waiter! Bring Me Water! / When / Thank You Baby! (for Makin’ Someday Come So Soon) Pretty Liar From This Moment On Number One Party for Two Forever and for Always Queen of Me That Don’t Impress Me Much Man! I Feel Like a Woman!

If a new tour was enough to get fans excited, Shania released a Royal Edition of Queen Of Me on opening night, which includes five new tracks.