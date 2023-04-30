Shania Twain Queen Of Me tour: Everything you need to know

Shania Twain is back on the road and has started with a bang.
The country superstar, whose career spans more than three decades, released her sixth studio album, Queen Of Me, in February this year, which was met with generally favorable reviews.
In addition to peaking in the Top 10 of the US Billboard 200 album chart, she also reached the top spot overseas in the UK.
On April 28, Shania kicked off the first show in Spokane at the Spokane Arena.
In true Shania style, she performed a huge set with multiple eye-catching costume changes.
But where is she performing? And what is on the setlist?
Shania Twain’s Queen of Me tour was in high demand
When you’re a fan of artists as legendary as Shania, attending a tour of hers is a must.
Due to high demand, the That Don’t Impress Me Much hitmaker had to announce extra shows after the first batch went on sale.
“The reaction to my Queen Of Me Tour has been… just amazing!!! So many sold out shows 🥹🥹🥹,” she wrote on Instagram, attaching the official promotional poster.
With the tour in full swing, Shania is expected to visit many places across North America for the first leg.
Currently, her next concert will take place in Vancouver. Other stops include Denver, Los Angeles, Charlotte, New York, and Houston, before finishing up in New Orleans on July 24.
Depending on dates, support acts for the first leg are Breland, Kelsea Ballerini, Priscilla Block, Lindsay Ell, Mickey Guyton, Robyn Ottolini, and Hailey Whitters.
For the second leg, Shania will tour across the UK & Ireland in September, which includes two shows at London’s iconic O2 Arena in September.
Shortly after, she will return to North America for another leg in October and November.
Complete list of tour dates:
First leg:
04/28 – Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena
04/29 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
05/02-03 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
05/05-06 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
05/09-10 – Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome
05/12 – Saskatoon, SK, SaskTel Centre
05/14 – Winnipeg, MB, Canada Life Centre
05/16 – Madison, WI, Kohl Center
05/17 – St Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
05/19 – Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena
05/21 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena
05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre
05/26 – Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre
05/28 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl
05/30 – Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion
05/31 – Thousand Palms, CA, Acrisure Arena
06/03 – Tulsa, OK, BOK Center
06/04 – St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
06/07 – Nashville, TN, GEODIS Park
06/09 – Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
06/12 – Halifax, NS, Scotiabank Centre
06/14-15 – Moncton, NB, Avenir Centre
06/17 – Quebec City, QC, Videotron Centre
06/18 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
06/20 – Hamilton, ON, FirstOntario Centre
06/21 – London, ON, Budweiser Gardens
06/23-24 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage
06/27 – Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/28 – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion
06/30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center
07/01 – Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/03 – Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/06 – Ottawa, ON, Ottawa Bluesfest
07/08 – Syracuse, NY, St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
07/09 – Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center
07/11 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
07/13 – Burgettstown, PA, The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/15 – Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center
07/19 – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
07/21 – Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion
07/22 – Houston, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
07/24 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center
Second leg:
09/14 – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro
09/16-17 – London, UK, The O2
09/19 – Dublin, IE, 3Arena
09/22-23 - Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro
09/25 - Manchester, UK, AO Arena
09/26 – Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena Birmingham
09/28 – Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena
Third leg:
10/12 – San Antonio, TX, Dickies Arena
10/13 – Thompson Boling Arena
10/16 – Knoxville, TN, Thompson Boling Arena
10/18 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
10/20 – Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center
10/22 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
10/24 – Quebec City, QC, Videotron Centre
10/25 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
10/27 – Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center
10/28 – Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center
10/31 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
11/02 – Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center
11/03 – Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena
11/05 – Fargo, ND, Fargodome
11/07 – Winnipeg, MB, Canada Life Centre
11/09 – Saskatoon, SK, SaskTel Centre
11/11 – Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome
11/12 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Arena
11/14 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
Shania Twain’s setlist is stacked with hits
With an extensive back catalog, it must be hard trying to choose a setlist for a tour, but it seems Shania has managed to narrow it down well.
Her set is stacked with material from each of her albums, meaning there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Full setlist:
- Waking Up Dreaming
- Up!
- Roll Me on the River
- Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)
- I’m Gonna Getcha Good!
- You’re Still the One
- Giddy Up!
- Any Man of Mine
- Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?
- Mammas don’t let your babies grow up to be cowboys (Tami Neilson Feat. Willie Nelson cover)
- Honey, I’m Home
- Last Day of Summer
- Rock This Country!
- Inhale/Exhale Air
- Nah! / She’s Not Just a Pretty Face / Waiter! Bring Me Water! / When / Thank You Baby! (for Makin’ Someday Come So Soon)
- Pretty Liar
- From This Moment On
- Number One
- Party for Two
- Forever and for Always
- Queen of Me
- That Don’t Impress Me Much
- Man! I Feel Like a Woman!
If a new tour was enough to get fans excited, Shania released a Royal Edition of Queen Of Me on opening night, which includes five new tracks.