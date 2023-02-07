Country music icon Shania Twain looked incredible for a post-Grammys party in an all-black ensemble.

Shania joined a bevy of other A-list celebrities at the Universal Music Group Grammys afterparty at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, California.

After debuting a bold fashion statement as a presenter at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Shania toned down her look for some post-Grammy fun.

The brunette bombshell hit the green carpet, still clad in her bright red wig, trading her eccentric polka-dotted getup for a sleek leather outfit.

Posing for photographers, Shania lit up the room with her vibrant smile and bright hair and showed off that she still has a killer body at 57 years old.

Shania paired a black cropped leather jacket with matching black leather pants by Courreges. The Any Man of Mine songstress added a pair of black patent-leather boots to take her edgy look to the next level.

The Canadian native opted for dramatic makeup, with thick, false lashes, red and yellow eyeshadow, bold cat-eye liner, and a berry-colored lip.

She added some oversized dangle earrings and a matching ring to add some pizazz to her look.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the Grammys red carpet, Shania talked about her whimsical on-stage ensemble, explaining that she’s having fun experimenting with fashion.

“I’m just having so much fun these days, and I’m, I guess, re-enjoying fashion and playing with color. I guess I’m in a very colorful mood,” she told Kevin Frazier.

Shania is disciplined when it comes to diet and exercise

Shania, whose birth name is Eilleen Regina Edwards, has captivated audiences for decades, rising to fame after the release of her 1995 album, The Woman In Me. She continues to wow her fans with her looks and credits her longevity to her healthy and active lifestyle.

In 2018, Shania told E! News that she gets “more disciplined” with her diet ahead of touring.

“There is a point where I start weaning off French fries, and I start weaning in my green smoothies, but I’m always overall very conscientious about what I eat anyway,” Shania shared.

However, she admitted that she’s “gotta live,” noting that she doesn’t “burn out on over-discipline way in advance.” She’s admittedly always aware of what she eats but tries to keep a healthy balance between nutritious foods and indulging in unhealthy options.

Also a fan of playing tennis and walking, Shania loves horseback riding to stay active.

With an impressive resume spanning nearly three decades, Shania continues to reinvent herself and still sells out shows, showing off her stunning good looks, her eclectic fashion sense, and her incredible vocal talent, with a bubbly personality to complement it all.