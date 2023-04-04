An award show celebrating country music would be incomplete without Shania Twain.

The That Don’t Impress Me Much hitmaker was one of the many high-profile names that attended the 2023 CMT Awards over the weekend and made noise in more ways than one.

Earlier this year, Shania released her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, which entered the top 10 on the US Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 1 in the UK.

2023 is going to be a busy one for the living legend as she is embarking on a world tour from the end of this month.

Thanks to her growing back catalog of hits and ongoing legacy, Shania was honored with the Equal Play Award by CMT.

While making a statement with her speech, she also wowed with her fashion.

Shania Twain is an ageless beauty in crop top and shorts ensemble

If there has been one thing that’s always consistent with Shania outside of the music, it’s that she knows how to rock a killer outfit.

The 57-year-old looked flawless in a purple patterned crop top that featured mid-length sleeves and was low-cut at the front, allowing her to show off the matching bra underneath.

Shania teamed the ensemble with mini shorts of the same print and thigh-high leather boots. To complete her playful costume, she donned a large black cowboy hat.

The Canadian star wore her luscious wavy brunette locks down and accessorized with necklaces and rings while sporting short manicured nails.

Handed over the award by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Shania discussed her song, Man! I Feel Like A Woman and admitted that she never anticipated that it would transcend throughout the decades.

“It’s amazing how just one statement can empower so many. And ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ has been adopted by an array of fantastic communities all around the world and become such a genuine path of power, which brings me so much joy,” she explained.

Shania used her platform to speak up, insisting the country music industry needs to “close the gap and provide an equal workspace for all talent.”

Shania Twain’s secret beauty trick

Shania’s hair has always had so much volume that she finally let fans in on her beauty secret to how she maintains having such flawless locks.

In 2020, she told Glamour Magazine that she uses heated olive oil on her locks and leaves it wrapped in a plastic cap overnight to help save the hair from breaking. It also softens her curls too.

As far as face oils are concerned, Shania’s go-to is Drunk Elephant’s Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, which she uses to remove her makeup and wears it in the morning and at night after washing her face.

The product retails on the Drunk Elephant website for $72.