Selena Gomez is bare faced and smiling after hotel checkout in London

Selena Gomez braves a crowd bare-faced as she promotes her new makeup line. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Selena Gomez took to the streets of London with a natural look after hawking her brand and greeting fans.

The actress, who turns 30 years old in a week and a half, is in Europe, where she is promoting her makeup line, Rare Beauty. The Only Murders in the Building star was recently snubbed by the Emmys, who nominated her co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Last week, Selena was in Paris, where she sported a sixties-inspired look featuring a matching Alaïa ensemble at a Sephora.

This week, Selena kept the sixties trend going in England but gave her skin time to breathe between appearances.

Selena Gomez is fresh-faced and smiling outside London hotel

Selena Gomez kept it classic in blue and white outside her London hotel. She continued her retro look streak with an A-line white and blue striped dress paired with a loose navy blue sweater.

Selena’s short hair was in a low ponytail, and her bangs fell to one side, framing her face. Selena wore chunky gold hoops and brown-framed sunglasses and carried a white purse.

Pic credit: UNBOXPHD / Backgrid

The actress was all smiles as she greeted paparazzi and fans who camped outside her luxurious accommodations, hoping to get a piece of her.

Only Murders in the Building receives Emmy Nominations, Selena Gomez snubbed

The Hulu series Only Murders in the Building recently got picked up for a Season 3, while Season 2 aired on the streaming platform. The critically-acclaimed and commercially successful show also received 17 Emmy nominations, an impressive feat for any television program. Noticeably absent from Emmy nods was Selena Gomez for her acting chops.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although Selena’s co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, received nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Selena did not get a Lead Actress nomination.

Steve and Martin spoke with the New York Times and expressed gratitude for the nominations but disappointment for Selena’s snub.

Steve Martin said, “Well, we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled at the nominations, not only for us but for the show. We’re dismayed that Selena was not nominated because she’s so crucial to our performances, really.”

Martin Short said that although Selena did not receive a nomination for her acting skills, she did get nominated. He said, “She is nominated as an executive producer.”

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is streaming on Hulu.