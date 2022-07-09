Selena Gomez celebrates Rare Beauty in miniskirt and crop top

Selena Gomez flaunts figure and Rare Beauty in Paris. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

Only Murders in The Building actress Selena Gomez channeled her inner Parisian in monochrome as she celebrated her beauty line in France’s capital city.

The actor and Rare Beauty CEO was in town to promote her makeup line this week. Selena channeled a 60s look with a matching black and white crop top, white heels, and straight hair with curled ends.

She shared photos from her Sephora promotion with her 334 million Instagram followers.

Selena Gomez celebrates Rare Beauty in skirt and crop top

Selena Gomez posed in front of a Sephora in Paris, where she promoted her beauty line Rare Beauty.

She opted for a classic look with a short-sleeve plaid jacquard shirt and a matching skirt that showed off her legs and revealed a hint of her abs. Selena opted for designer ALAÏA for the French stop of her press tour.

She completed the look with white close-toed pumps by Stuart Weitzman.

She smiled wide and held out the sides of her pleated skirt. Behind her were a Rare Beauty promotional poster and a group of fans with their smartphones in their hands.

She wrote in the caption, “Bonjour from France.”

Selena wore white gold hoops and rocked her hair in a side-part with curled ends touching her shoulders.

Selena’s makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, also shared gorgeous shots of the actress.

She represented her brand well, with clean winged eyeliner and perfectly lined lips.

Cara Delevingne talks about kissing Selena Gomez for Only Murders in The Building

Model Cara Delevingne joined Selena Gomez’s Hulu show, Only Murders in The Building, where she played a love interest for Selena’s character. Season 2 of the Hulu show is airing now, and a kiss between the two made headlines.

Cara discussed kissing her longtime friend in front of cameras after a friendship that has spanned over a decade.

Cara told the E! network show While You Were Streaming, “It was just fun. Would anyone in the world not like to kiss Selena?”

Cara continued, “I loved how it’s portrayed because a lot of the times with queer characters it takes such a spotlight instead of just being part of the whole story. It’s done so well and so beautifully. I was so grateful because it means a lot to me to represent the community in such a fun way. And for Selena to do that as well, it just means a lot.”

Only Murders in The Building Season 2 is streaming on Hulu.