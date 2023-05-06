Scream 7 cast rumors: Josh Segarra reveals if he’ll return for another movie

The Scream franchise enjoyed a successful revival last year with the fifth installment, bringing fans back to theaters to attempt to figure out who Ghostface was.

Its success was enough to spawn Scream VI this year, featuring the return of core characters played by stars, including Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera.

The sixth movie also brought in several new characters, including one played by actor Josh Segarra.

Spoiler alert for those yet to see the film, Segarra played Danny Brackett, the on-screen love interest for Melissa Barerra’s character, Sam Carpenter. Luckily, he survived the events of Ghostface’s killings in New York City.

Since multiple characters returned from Scream 2022 to Scream VI, it would seem characters might return for the next movie in the series too.

The actor recently spoke about the possibility of returning for Scream VII, which fans of the horror series are hoping to see in theaters in the future.

Jason Segarra talks about Danny Brackett returning in Scream VII

With Segarra playing a character closely linked to the main character Sam Carpenter, many fans immediately believed he might be responsible for Ghostface killings in Scream VI.

That wasn’t the case, at least based on what was shown in the movie, and Segarra said there are still those with dark theories about his character Danny Brackett.

“No matter what Danny did, he was still a suspect. Even now, I’ve seen all those chatters where people are being like, ‘Nah, he’s definitely the killer still,'” Segarra joked while talking to Entertainment Tonight. “I’m like, ‘Can you just let my man live?’ He just loves Sam. He wants to be part of the Core Four. He just wants to be nice and protect her.”

The Core Four refers to the four new characters that popped up in Woodsboro for Scream 2022: Sam Carpenter (Barrera), her sister Tara (Ortega), and twins Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding).

With Danny making it through the film alive, it begs the question, will he return for another installment?

“If there’s a Scream 7, your boy will be back a hundred percent … That relationship between Sam and Danny, I love that,” he said, per ET.

When is Scream VII happening?

As of this writing, there is no confirmation that there will be a Scream VII, even though the sixth film in the series was a huge success. Scream VI has generated at least $169 million at the box office on a movie budget of less than $35 million.

That’s usually a good indicator that another installment will happen, but things don’t appear to be moving as quickly to confirm that as they did in the weeks following Scream 2022.

Directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin were behind the two newest installments in the horror series, but their involvement in a seventh film is unclear.

They previously told ComicBook.com that falling in love with their creation of the film helped them see their story idea toward a finish line.

“You leave it all on the field. We try to make 5 and then 6, we tried to make those, tried to cram as many of the good ideas that we had into those as possible, not ever knowing if there’s gonna be another one. I think that what you end up with is a story that feels like it’s a full thought,” Gilbert told ComicBook.

He suggested that the story arc for their main character, Sam, might have ended with Scream VI.

“It’s not teasing, it’s not a trailer for what’s next, it’s its own thing and it’s got a close-ended character resolution at the end. I think that’s just, also, the job. I think it’s, for us, our taste and the thing that we love is to arc out a character over the course of one story,” he said.

“We love Scream. We want it to continue forever, regardless of whether we’re involved or not, it’s a franchise that is very, very dear to us and we love the people that have brought it back to life. It’s been a dream to get to make two of them.”

With that, the fate of Scream VII is still unclear, but many diehard fans would love to see Ghostface, the Core Four, Danny, and possibly a few legacy characters played by Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell back again.

Fans who want to see more of Segarra can catch him in the Apple TV+ series, The Big Door Prize as Giorgio. The comedy series premiered in late March and is set to wrap up in the next few weeks. The show was renewed for a second season in April.