David Arquette reveals Courteney Cox’s Friends fame was intimidating

David Arquette has been active in the acting industry for decades, and his list of characters is lengthy.

From bringing comedic characters to life in roles like Chris McCormick in the alien comedy Eight Legged Freaks to his romp into rom-com territory in films like Drew Barrymore’s hit Never Been Kissed, Arquette has brought his talents to many a film.

And his impressive resume doesn’t stop there; Arquette has also been featured in several hit television shows, including Pushing Daisies, My Name is Earl, and his sister Patricia Arquette’s show Medium.

However, of all the characters Arquette has played, he’s arguably best remembered for his role as Dewey Riley in the iconic slasher franchise, Scream.

Not only did Arquette star in several sequels of the film, but he also worked alongside his now ex-wife Courteney Cox in each installment. The two were married in 1999 before finalizing their divorce in 2013, and together they share one daughter, Coco, 18.

Cox shot to stardom in the role of Monica Geller on the NBC show Friends. And in a recent interview, Arquette admitted he was intimidated by Cox’s fame due to her role in the now iconic show.

While appearing on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, Arquette was asked how he felt he compared to Cox during her peak fame on Friends “based on how successful” the show was at the time.

“Yeah, absolutely. It’s difficult,” he answered honestly. “…I have some of the traditional male things where I want to like, you know, provide and pick up the check, and you know, be the breadwinner.”

In addition to the ego hit, Arquette also got real about the impact working in Hollywood can have on a couple.

“In the acting world in general, you’re always going on this rollercoaster of popularity and, you know, not able to get a job,” he noted.

Arquette went on to discuss how it’s impossible not to “compare yourself.” In his specific situation, he was comparing himself to Cox’s success on Friends.

“There was definitely like learning and dealing with that and a lot of pain,” he continued while adding that the former couple also had to compete with arguments and ego in their marriage.

David Arquette says communication is important and commends himself and Courteney Cox for how they handled their divorce

In the same interview, Arquette noted that communication plays a major part in the longevity of a relationship. He stated that with the opinions of “outside influences,” it’s important to build on your own confidence and find a way to “focus” on yourself.

He continued to share that “working out some of the pain and trauma” helped him figure out his needs and set boundaries.

Arquette and Cox filed for a trial separation in 2010, and two years later, they followed through and filed for divorce.

Since their split, both have managed to find love again. Arquette is currently married to Christina McLarty. The two wed in 2015 and have two children together.

Cox began dating Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid in 2013, and the pair is still going strong.

Despite their divorce, Arquette commended himself and Cox for how they handled their split.

“We had a really great thing at the end,” he explained before elaborating that they worked with one another to ensure Coco’s needs were at the forefront of their split. They did their best to keep their relationship “healthy” despite the end of their union.