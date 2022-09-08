Kanye West says ‘Friends wasn’t funny,’ gets a response from Courteney Cox

Courtney Cox responds to Ye’s review of Friends. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kanye West’s critique of the classic sitcom Friends got a response from actress Courteney Cox.

Ye has returned to Instagram, reigniting his public battle with Kim Kardashian over their children. He has also taken aim at Adidas, GAP, and many others in numerous Instagram posts, which he subsequently deleted.

During his social media tirade, he posted and deleted an Instagram post to debunk a viral post on Twitter that purportedly came from the rapper.

The fake post reads, “Kim has diarrhea a lot. Like way more than a normal person should have it,” in reference to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

When responding to a series of posts pretending to be him — including one that criticized the sitcom Friends that Courteney Cox starred as Monica Geller — Ye denied saying Friends wasn’t funny but admits that he wished he was the author.

In the now-deleted post, the Stronger rapper wrote, “I actually didn’t write the [tweet] that said Friends wasn’t funny either’ but I wish I had,” he wrote, continuing, “I’d love to know who thought of that[.] I like to post comments Cause y’all n****s is hilarious.”

Courteney Cox has the perfect response to Ye saying Friends wasn’t funny

Courteney posted a hilarious skit on Instagram in response to Kanye’s critical review of Friends.

“I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny ☹️,” she wrote in the caption, misspelling his birth name.

The video shows Cox enjoying Ye’s hit song from his album 808s & Heartbreak, Heartless when she stumbles upon his comment on her Instagram feed.

Her expression immediately changes as she zooms in on his criticism of Friends with clever editing. The video highlights the “Friends wasn’t funny,” text before she aggressively turns off the music and leaves the room.

Courteney Cox and Kanye West know each other

While Ye isn’t a fan of Friends, he spent time with Cox in the past, as they have been photographed together on more than on occasion.

In 2016, Kim K shared a post in which Kanye and Courtney pose for a photo after Sasha Baron Cohen showed them an apparently hilarious scene from Grimsby.

“About last night- This was the moment right before Sacha showed us the CRAZIEST scene from ‘The Brothers Grimbsy’ We laughed so hard we cried!” she wrote in the caption.

In 2020, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were photographed sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game with none other than Courteney herself.