Kim Kardashian angry at Kanye West over his ‘Skete is dead’ post

Kim Kardashian is furious over Kanye West’s bogus post regarding her relationship with ex-Pete Davidson. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Last week, it was reported that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split after nine months of dating. Rumors of a potential relationship began when the unlikely pair reportedly hit it off after Kim’s appearance on SNL.

Kim and Pete delighted fans throughout their nine-month fling with snapshots of their relationship on Instagram. However, Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West has been vocal about his dislike of Pete since the pair started dating.

Kim and Kanye share four children – North, 9; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 3. In February of 2021, Kim filed for divorce after being married for almost seven years.

In a clip from the Hulu show The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian explained that after seven years of marriage, she was ready to jump-start her dating life.

Kanye appeared to share Kim’s sentiments as he briefly dated actress Julia Fox after he and Kim split.

However, while Kim did not comment on Kanye’s love life, that did not stop the rapper from being vocal about his ex-wife’s new fling on social media.

Kanye West posts a fake news headline announcing the death of “Skete”

News of Kim’s recent breakup no doubt came as good news to her ex-husband Kanye West, who took to Instagram with a headline that read, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28”.

The post, which has since been deleted, made Kim furious. A source told Daily Mail, “She has been vigorously defending Pete. She’ll never get back together with Kanye over the way he’s treated the people she loves and respects.”

Kim also denies that Kanye is the reason she and ex-beau Pete split. However, this is just one of Kanye’s latest antics attacking his ex-wife’s relationship with Pete on social media.

Kanye West threatens Pete Davidson on social media

Kanye West has been highly vocal about his feelings towards Pete Davidson. He claimed Pete was coming between his family and even urged his followers to shout “Kimye” if they spotted Pete and Kim in public.

Kanye later denounced that message, taking to Instagram to “REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE” after receiving a text message from what onlookers assumed was Kim, accusing Kanye of inciting violence.

However, Kanye’s boldest move came when his music video for the song “Eazy” showed him burying a claymation body resembling Pete Davidson alive.

This prompted Kim, who remained quiet during Kanye’s many public outbursts, to make a public statement on Instagram regarding her pending divorce.

In a now-expired Instagram story, Kim stated, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children, and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way…hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

The message appeared to fall on deaf ears as Kanye continued to attack Kim and her relationship with Pete.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.