Kanye West issues warning about his kids, says Clintons can ‘come get him’

Kanye West challenges The Clintons to come get him while defending his children. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kanye West made a brief but powerful return to Instagram last night. Although Kanye quickly deleted his posts, Monsters and Critics captured screenshots from Ye’s social media resurfacing.

The talented producer has been banned from the platform in the past, specifically for bullying Comedy Central star Trevor Noah.

During Kanye’s latest stream of consciousness posting, he shared a text exchange with what appears to be Kim Kardashian.

The text says, “From my mom- PLEASE.”

It continues, “Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

Although names were cropped out, Kris Jenner is 66 years old and will turn 67 in November. Kanye mentioned Kris in previous posts, so it would make sense that Kim or one of her sisters would be texting Ye.

Kanye responded, “Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school.”

Kanye continued, “They will not do playboy and sex tapes.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

He concluded, “Tell your Clinton friends to come get me I’m here.”

Kanye wrote in the caption, “God Loves Us.”

Pic credit: @kanyewest/Instagram

Kanye West warns Kylie Jenner’s former assistant, Victoria

Kanye re-shared a photo of Kylie Jenner’s ex-assistant and close friend, Victoria Villarroel.

Victoria appeared on Life of Kylie as Kylie’s longtime assistant, but she eventually progressed into Kylie’s inner circle.

Kanye warned the influencer not to do Playboy.

Kanye wrote in the caption, “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

Kanye West clears up misconceptions with rare interview

Kanye gave a rare interview to Fox News last month after fans accused him of mocking the homeless. Some fans believed that the packaging of his new Yeezy and Gap collaboration was insulting because his garments came in “garbage bags.”

Kanye revealed that the clothing was in construction bags, not garbage bags, and explained the utilitarian purpose of the garments. He also explained that he wanted to make clothing less pretentious.

Kanye explained, “I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people at a price they can accept.”

He continued, “I’m up here literally working on homeless shelters. There’s documentation of it where the city came and tore down my creations while I was doing it.”

Kanye’s Yeezy and Gap collaboration quickly sold out.