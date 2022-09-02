Kanye West issues Kylie Jenner’s ex-assistant a warning

Kanye West warns Kylie Jenner’s assistant about Playboy, wants to protect daughters. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kanye West returned to Instagram tonight and he is on fire. He shared a series of posts, which in Kanye-style will likely be deleted. Kanye also challenged the image-sharing platform to erase his posts.

Kanye posted a photo of Kylie Jenner’s best friend and ex-assistant, Victoria Villarroel. Victoria was Kylie’s longtime assistant, but she made the jump from assistant to a friend and is now an influencer.

In the caption, Kanye suggested that Kris Jenner “made” Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian do Playboy.

He issued Victoria a warning, with a public message for Victoria not to let Kris make her do Playboy. Kanye revealed that pornography ruined his family. He also shared that Instagram promotes addiction, in the caption.

He also shared an industry secret: that Hollywood is a giant brothel.

Finally, he said he would not let his daughters North, or Chicago, fall victim to the same fate.

Pic credit: @kanyewest/Instagram

Kanye wrote in the caption, “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

Kanye West calls himself a sperm ‘doner’

In another post, Kanye wrote the name of other Kardashian baby daddies, Scott Disick, Travis Scott, and Tristan Thompson.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A black background and white text read, “Tristan, Trav, Scott.”

Next, he showed a Google search result page featuring a sperm donor advertisement.

Kanye suggested that he and the other three baby daddies stick together.

The caption read, “Calling my fellow c*m doners We in this 2gthr.”

Kanye West defends his Yeezy GAP choices

Kanye West discussed his choice to put his clothing in “garbage bags,” which are really construction bags.

Kanye spoke with Fox News directly, and he expressed a desire to innovate without criticism and said he was not making fun of homeless people when he made the stylistic choice.

Instead, Kanye explained he was trying to make getting dressed easier and less pretentious.

Kanye shared, “The whole point of why I came to The Gap was to make egalitarian clothing. I remember times being in the [Dominican Republic], going to a store and seeing clothes in bins and just seeing people be happy to have a moment of discovery, to think like children.”

Kanye continued, “This is not a joke. This is not a game. This is not just some celebrity collaboration. This is my life.”

The Yeezy x Gap collaboration quickly sold out.