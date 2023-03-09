Jenna Ortega looked fabulous and fierce at a recent red carpet event.

Fans of the Wednesday actress can rejoice because Jenna has another thriller coming out, which promises to be a hit.

As Jenna fans are likely aware, Scream VI was filmed with a star-studded cast, including Melissa Barrera, Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Hayden Panettiere.

The film comes out on Friday, but the promotional tour has been in full swing, with an exciting red carpet in New York City to celebrate the sixth installment of the wildly popular series.

The stars came dressed to impress, and Jenna arguably stole the show with a monochromatic look.

Jenna sported head-to-toe designer attire with Tiffany & Co. diamonds and Jean Paul Gaultier.

The You actress shared a jam-packed Instagram post featuring shots from the eventful night, posting with her 40.1 million IG followers. Fans and followers rewarded Jenna with 3.4 million likes and counting.

Jenna Ortega delivers a fashion win on New York red carpet for Scream VI

Jenna started the carousel strong with an image that allowed fans to see her beautiful makeup. Jenna’s makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis created a stunning look with bold red lips and smoky eyes – each complementing her skin tone.

The actress wore a choppy bob with bangs gracing her forehead for a classic yet bold look.

The first image also showed a glimpse of Jenna’s fashionable bodice, with a plunging neckline and a dark coat.

The actress, who has also become a Tiffany and Co. ambassador, looked beautiful with a sparkly necklace by the iconic brand.

A swipe right saw Jenna on the red carpet with satin peep-toe stilettos and a mini dress.

Next, Jenna posed with three Scream VI castmates, including Courtney Cox, as the squad promoted the film.

Jenna rounded out the five-part share with a group shot featuring each lady in black.

It was clear from the mini dress moment that Jenna takes care of her figure.

Jenna Ortega talks about workout secrets

Jenna has never been shy about spilling the tea about her life and lifestyle choices.

Last month, she spoke to Women’s Health magazine and discussed her favorite workout choices.

As Jenna explained, her legs were her favorite body part to train.

Jenna revealed, “I love doing squats. I just feel so secure in what I’m doing and I just know that my form—if I’m lifting weights or something.”

She continued, “I just know that my form is 100% correct because I know exactly what I’m doing. So that’s become my favorite thing to train.”

And judging from Jenna’s latest red carpet appearance, she has trained well.