Jenna Ortega is everywhere these days, starring as Wednesday Addams, serving as NBC’s Saturday Night Live host, and working as an ambassador for Neutrogena.

On Wednesday, Jenna attended to her promotional duties, blessing her followers with a three-part carousel highlighting her Neutrogena deal.

Jenna has 40.8 million followers on Instagram, which offers her a built-in audience with a simple post.

After sharing a glimpse behind-the-scenes at her SNL hosting gig, Jenna shared the magic of Neutrogena.

Since rocking fake blood is basically in the job description of a horror actress, Jenna needed just the product to wash away the makeup.

As fans would see, the company Jenna has become the face of had a perfect solution for after-set makeup removal.

Jenna Ortega promotes Neutrogena

The first image of the three saw Jenna in a restroom, with a smile and a chest featuring fake blood.

The You actress donned winged eyeliner and a chic updo as she prepared to get rid of the prop makeup.

The second shot showed the remnants of makeup removal, with a soiled Neutrogena Makeup Remover Facial Cleansing Towelette that did the trick.

In the final photo, a fresh-faced Jenna, wearing the same outfit from the first image, showed her clear complexion.

She also held the famous blue package containing Neutrogena Makeup Remover Facial Cleansing Towelette for a job well done.

In her caption, she shouted out the brand that made the pictures possible.

Jenna’s caption read, “Without fail @neutrogena #makeupremovewipes #neutrogenapartner.”

She has been the model representative for Neutrogena, and as it turns out, her love for the brand goes way back.

Jenna Ortega become a Neutrogena brand ambassador

Jenna didn’t simply slap her name on the first cosmetics brand that came her way.

Instead, Jenna chose one that played a pivotal role in her upbringing.

Jenna explained to PEOPLE that Neutrogena was the brand her family used as a child and as she grew up.

As an adult, Jenna’s Neutrogena love persisted.

Showing off her Neutrogena knowledge, Jenna shared the product that helped her achieve clear skin.

Jenna continued, “I would start my day off with Neutrogena’s Skin Perfecting Exfoliant for normal/combination skin, and it would really give me a clean slate for the day.”

While shooting in cold and dry climates, like Eastern Europe, Jenna used another Neutrogena product.

She added, “Then, I would also occasionally use Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost hydrating serum because I was in Romania and it was very cold.”

At just 20 years old, Neutrogena and Jenna have a bright future together.