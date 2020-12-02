Sasha Obama shows off dance moves in viral TikTok video: Does former president’s daughter have an Instagram account?

A TikTok video showing Sasha Obama (Natasha Obama), the younger daughter of former President Barack Obama, dancing to a rap tune with a group of friends has gone viral on social media.

The video shows Sasha and two of her friends dancing to rapper Popp Hunna’s hit song Adderall (Corvette Corvette).

Sasha stood in front of the group, dressed in a black blouse and gold necklace. She showed off her long white-painted nails while performing a group dance with her friends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sasha and her friends also lip-sync to the graphic lyrics of the catchy rap rhythm that starts with the word “b***h.”

Sasha’s TikTok dance video has since been taken down

The video, uploaded to TikTok by one of Sasha’s friends, went viral after viewers noticed that Sasha was one of the dancers in the video.

The original video has since been taken down. However, TikTok users who were able to make copies and have been sharing it on Twitter.

Reactions on Twitter

The video caused quite a stir on Twitter. Sasha’s young fans took to the social media platform to post comments marveling about how fast Sasha has grown since her father was president. Others gushed over her youthful beauty.

Some fans even photoshopped themselves into the video.

One person who shared a link to the video on Twitter captioned it: “Sasha Obama doing the lord’s work teaching white kids rhythm.”

“Sasha Obama is living her best life,” another fan tweeted.

Saw Sasha Obama trending but it’s only because she’s out here living her best life. pic.twitter.com/n6dQn7Oy6t — John Paul (@JohnSLPaul) December 2, 2020

Sasha Obama is studying at the University of Michigan

Sasha Obama, 19, started her undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan. She graduated from Sidwell Friends School in Bethesda, Maryland.

Media sources reported in September that she would be attending classes remotely due to the ongoing COVID-19. However, her recent appearances in her friend’s TikTok videos suggest that she’s been enjoying time alone with her friends away from her parents.

Sasha’s older sister, Malia, 22, is attending Harvard University.

Does Sasha have an Instagram account?

Since the video went viral on social media, people have been asking whether or not Sasha Obama has an Instagram account.

The good news is that while Sasha does not have a TikTok account, she has an Instagram account.

However, the bad news is that the Instagram account, which has more than 57,000 followers, is currently not active. The page was last updated in December 2015.

The account was her official account as the president’s daughter, and it was managed by her mom Michele Obama. It includes a few photos showing her and other members of her family.

There is another Instagram account with more than 41,000 followers that bears Sasha’s name. The account appears to have been set up by a fan and there is no evidence that Sasha has any personal involvement with it.

Sasha has a lot of online fans

Although Sasha does not have an active presence on TikTok and Instagram, it is clear from the interest in her recent TikTok appearances that she has a lot of fans out there.

Young TikTok and Twitter users recently went into a sharing frenzy after a video purporting to show Sasha lip-syncing to Moneybagg Yo’s Said Sum remix (feat. the City Girls) surfaced online.

There was also excitement on social media in 2019 when a photo showing Sasha posing with her Sidwell Friends prom date when viral.

Monsters & critics reported at the time that Sasha’s handsome young date was Chris Milton.