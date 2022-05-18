Sarah Jessica Parker reveals where she stands with Chris Noth after assault allegations

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed where her relationship stands with Chris Noth after sexual assault allegations were lodged against him. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PHOTOlink

Sarah Jessica Parker hasn’t spoken to Chris Noth since the sexual assault allegations that were lodged against him back in December.

Sarah, who played Carrie Bradshaw for six seasons of the hit HBO show Sex and the City, plus two spin-off movies, and new series reboot And Just Like That… spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and clearly had a hard time talking about what went down with her co-star.

Sarah Jessica revealed she hasn’t spoken to Chris Noth since the allegations

Sarah was asked what her reaction was as a producer and she told the publication, “I don’t even know if I’m ready to talk about it.”

She continued, “But I don’t think… I wasn’t reacting [to the scandal] as a producer. I should have worked on this because I’m just… it’s just…,” and she trailed off.

When asked if she had spoken to him since, Sarah simply replied, “No.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and her co-stars released a joint statement after the accusations

The Sex and the City star and her co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon posted a joint statement after the allegations surfaced, saying, “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Chris Noth was accused of sexual assault by multiple women

Chris Noth, who played Mr. Big throughout the entire series, before eventually being killed off in the first episode of And Just Like That…, was accused of sexual assault by multiple women with the initial allegations being printed in The Hollywood Reporter.

One woman accused him of raping her in her apartment in Los Angeles in 2004, while another said he sexually assaulted her at a club in New York City.

Chris released a statement denying the allegations

For his own part, Chris released a statement denying the allegations, and claiming they were consensual sexual encounters.

He said, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross.”

He continued, “The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Chris was cut out of the final episode of And Just Like That…

After being killed off in the first episode of And Just Like That, Chris was supposed to appear to Carrie in a fantasy in Paris during the season finale. However, the scene was ultimately cut after the sexual assault allegations came out.

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbs on the show, told Entertainment Tonight they “were very lucky” they could make the changes.

And Just Like That… is currently on hiatus.