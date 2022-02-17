Sarah Jessica Parker reached out to John Corbett, here’s her reaction to those AJLT lies

Sarah Jessica Parker says that John Corbett has apologized to her about lying about appearing in the HBO Max reboot show And Just Like That. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Sarah Jessica Parker says that actor John Corbett has apologized to her for lying about appearing on the HBO Max show And Just Like That back in April 2021.

John Corbett starred in the HBO show Sex and The City as sensitive furniture designer Aidan Shaw, Carrie Bradshaw’s ex-fiance. He and Carrie were engaged to be married, but they broke the engagement.

Last April, Corbett told fans that he would be reprising his role in the revival And Just Like That.

Fans couldn’t help but notice, though, that John never appeared in any of the ten episodes, even though he said he would be appearing in several of them, leaving people to wonder what happened and where he was.

What did Sarah Jessica Parker say about the apology?

The Hocus Pocus 2 actress, 56, went on her good friend Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday to discuss John’s apology.

“He actually reached out very kindly, ’cause he’s nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke,” Sarah Jessica Parker told Andy Cohen.

The actress accepted the apology in good fun, telling Andy, “And then I was like, ’No, no, no. I mean, it’s a free country, first of all, and second of all, I thought it was kind of delightful and fun.’”

What did John Corbett lie about?

In April 2021, the My Big Fat Greek Wedding star told Page Six that he would be appearing in a few episodes of And Just Like That, which was “very exciting” for him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’m going to do the show,” said John last year.

When asked about how many episodes John would be in, he said, “I think I might be in quite a few.”

“I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me,” he remarked.

According to the And Just Like That writers, though, the actor was never slated to appear in the reboot.

“John Corbett should be writing personal apology notes,” said writer Julie Rottenberg. “We didn’t say anything.”

And Just Like That Showrunner and executive producer Michael Patrick King was equally baffled about John’s lie, saying, “The fact of the matter is, we never said anything about Aidan.”

King was asked by People if he thought that Carrie and Aidan are considered “old news,” and he replied, “No, there’s nothing old news about Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett as actors and beings and interests.”

“We never said, Steve and Carrie or [sic] getting together,” the executive producer added. “We always try to be very restrained and look at the reality of what people are experiencing and it has nothing to do with Aidan coming or not coming. It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie.”

Carrie had a rough season. She lost her husband, John James Preston (also known as Mr. Big), in the first episode of And Just Like That, when he died of a heart attack. The ten-episode revival chronicled Carrie’s grief and adventures as she rejoined the dating world.

Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t ruling out the possibility that John could return to future episodes (though no new seasons have been announced). She teased about it a little in her interview with Andy Cohen on Monday, saying, “Having said that, I think he would be … well I’m not gonna — I mean, yes, all of it is possible.”

“All of it is possible,” she repeated.

And Just Like That… is currently streaming on HBO Max.