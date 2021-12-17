Chris Noth accused of being drunk on Law & Order set, ‘sexually inappropriate behavior’

Chris Noth as Mike Logan on Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Pic credit: NBC

New allegations have emerged against Chris Noth in the wake of claims that he sexually assaulted two women — including about his conduct on the set of Law & Order.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Actress Zoe Lister-Jones — who also acted in the hit franchise — accused the Sex and the City actor of being a “sexual predator,” being drunk on set, and acting sexually inappropriately.

Her claims come after an explosive story from The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, which included accusations from two women that Noth had sexually assaulted them.

One incident was said to have taken place in 2004 and the other in 2015. The women, who were identified simply as “Zoe” and “Lilly” to protect their identities, both claimed Noth’s flirtations with them led to full-on assaults. The actor has denied the allegations.

Noth ‘would drink between takes’ on Law & Order, claims Lister-Jones

On Friday, the story was added to when Lister-Jones stepped forward claiming that she had been “relieved” when she found out about the death of Noth’s character Mr. Big on SATC due to her experiences with the actor, describing him as “a sexual predator.”

In a lengthy Instagram post, Lister-Jones claimed that in her 20s she’d worked at a club in Manhattan owned by Noth. She claimed that when there, Noth would be “consistently sexually inappropriate” with an unnamed female promoter.

Lister-Jones also accused Noth of inappropriate behavior on set when she guest-starred on Law & Order: Criminal Intent in the Season 5 episode Diamond Dogs.

“During my interrogation scene, he had a 22 oz. of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes. In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good.’ I didn’t say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do.”

Noth’s statement denying sexual assault allegations

Noth put out a statement to the Hollywood Reporter immediately after their initial report, categorically denying the sexual assault allegations against him.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

The police have said the actor is not currently under investigation over the claims. He has yet to respond to Lister-Jones’ latest accusations.

Chris Noth’s Peloton ad dropped

Chris Noth came to fame as detective Mike Logan on the mothership Law & Order series. Known for his sharp temper, Logan was written out of the show in the Season 5 finale for punching a homophobic politician on camera.

His departure came after reports of Noth having difficulty on set with the show’s creator Dick Wolf and a contract dispute. However, they did patch things up as a 1998 TV movie, Exiled, showed Logan working in Staten Island.

In 2005, Logan was added to the cast of Law & Order: Criminal Intent, playing the role until the Season 7 finale, where Logan finally retired from the NYPD.

Noth is also famous for Sex and the City, The Good Wife, and his current role on CBS’s The Equalizer.

Noth reprised his role as Mr. Big for the series And Just Like That where (SPOILER alert), the character died of a heart attack while working out on a Peloton machine.

This led to an 11% drop in Peloton shares, with Noth filming a special commercial for the company.

After the accusations against the actor emerged, Peloton pulled the ad which had said he was “still alive.”

Law & Order: Criminal Intent Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.