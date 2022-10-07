Sara Lee death: WWE wrestler and Tough Enough winner dies at age 30

Former WWE reality TV star Sara Lee has died mysteriously at age 30. Pic credit:@saraann_lee/Instagram

Sara Lee, a former WWE wrestler and winner of the reality series Tough Enough, has died suddenly at age 30, her mother confirms.

Lee won Season 6 of the WWE’s reality series Tough Enough and worked for the organization between 2015 and 2016 after earning a $250,000, one-year contract.

She was married to former WWE wrestler Wesley Blake, real name Cory Weston, and is survived by three young children: a daughter and two young sons – the second born last year.

Her mother expressed shock at her daughter’s passing in a statement. No cause of death was given.

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete,” her mother Terri Lee wrote before asking for privacy and prayers continuing:

“We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.”

Sara Lee celebrated being healthy enough to workout just two days before her death

The late Sara Lee appeared fit and healthy in a gym selfie one or two days before she died suddenly.

In a social media update, the 30-year-old said she was recovering from her first sinus infection but felt well enough to exercise for two days straight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared the photo on her Instagram page with the following caption:

“Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row 👏🥳 first ever sinus infection kicked my butt #Saraselfie #gains”

Lee’s cause of death has not been confirmed. The Cleveland Clinic reports that on rare occasions a sinus infection can become fatal if it spreads to the eyes or brain.

WWE paid tribute to Lee with a Twitter post expressing sadness about her premature death.

“WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jtjjnG52n7 — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2022

GoFundMe for Sara Lee triples its goal in a few hours

Wrestler Bull James launched a GoFundMe urging the wrestling community to come together about Sara Lee’s shocking and untimely death at just 30 years old.

“As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it,” James wrote on the GoFundMe page.

With the goal of $20,000, the campaign has raised over $60,000 as many mourn her death.

Sara Lee is survived by her three young children and husband, Cory Weston.