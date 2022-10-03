WWE’s Mandy Rose wows fans in SKIMS monikini poolside

Mandy Rose poses in a backstage selfie with her WWE NXT Women’s Championship belt. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Wrestling superstar Mandy Rose continues to set the bar high regarding the all-time greats in WWE NXT Women’s Championship history.

However, she’s not only known for turning heads with her performances and tactics in the professional wrestling world but also for modeling various outfits on her social media.

The latest was a shiny swimsuit she revealed via an Instagram carousel post that she shared with her several million followers on Sunday afternoon.

Rose wore a gold metallic cut-out monokini from SKIMS, the shapewear and clothing company co-founded by reality TV icon Kim Kardashian. The item features a scoop neckline and adjustable straps as part of the stunning look.

In the first photo, she posed, kneeling on the side of a beautiful pool with a waterfall and palm trees in the background. Rose has her brunette locks straight flowing down, rather than her hair up or braided like she has for other looks.

Rose had taken a seat on the side of the pool for the second shot and was dipping her legs in the pool to cool off in what may have been some warm weather. She didn’t tag a location for the photos.

“Baaad B***h, I’m the bar,” Rose put in her caption along with tags for her photographer, hair and makeup, and of course, SKIMS.

Fans react to Rose’s stunning swimsuit pics

With 3.1 million followers on Instagram, it’s never a surprise when Mandy Rose gets a lot of reactions to her various photos or videos. The latest post had collected over 800 comments and 63,000-plus Likes as of this report.

“The hottest diva in WWE right now!” a fan proclaimed on her Instagram post.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

“Gold is literally your color 🤩🤩🤩,” another fan commented about Rose’s monokini look.

Pic credit @mandysacs/Instagram

Another fan praised Rose as beautiful and a “very talented and amazing superstar” who deserves her championship in WWE.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Rose to participate in six-woman tag match?

With Rose holding her championship belt for nearly a year now, she continues to face each challenger that comes her way.

The recent NXT television program featured the WWE NXT Women’s Champion. Rose took on challenger Fallon Henley for a match and showed why she’s been such a dominant champ as she defeated the pesky underdog competitor.

However, Rose still has plenty of challengers looking to take that championship belt from her. The next in line appears to be Alba Fyre, as she recently aligned herself with Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Starks during a backstage segment.

That segment also featured Rose with her Toxic Attraction allies, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Toxic Attraction initially outnumbered Starks and Lyons, but Fyre arrived to even the odds, causing Rose and her allies to flee.

Based on the segment, it appears a six-woman tag match is on the way, possibly for the upcoming episode of NXT. However, a one-on-one bout for the championship between Rose and Fyre also appears to be in WWE’s plans.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.