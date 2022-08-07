Sam Asghari claps back at Kevin Federline for speaking out about Britney Spears

Sam Asghari at the Daytime Beauty Awards with Britney Spears. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

new1659886251

Sam Asghari is responding to Kevin Federline’s interview about his wife Britney Spears.

Britney Spears also fired back at ex-husband Kevin Federline on Saturday night over an interview in which he claimed their two sons are choosing not to see her.

“One word: Hurtful,” the pop star wrote in her Instagram story before expressing her disappointment in her ex-husband for publicly discussing her relationship with her children.

Federline, who was Spears’s second husband, claimed Britney’s teenage sons are “not seeing her right now,” adding that they have not spent time with her for a few months.

However, Federline insisted Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, still love the pop star.

Sam Asghari, who married Britney Spears earlier this year, warned the former backup dancer about mentioning his wife in a lengthy response to his interview.

Sam Asghari mocks ‘jobless’ Kevin Federline in a clap-back statement

Asghari defended Britney Spears’s nude photos, taking umbrage with the definition.

“To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt [which] is quite modest these days. All other posts were implied nudity [which] can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap,” he wrote seemingly referring to the fact that his wife’s photos don’t show nipples or genitals.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Asghari then blasted Federline for allegedly living off Britney Spears rather than getting a job.

“It is irresponsible to make that statement publicly,” he wrote. “The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

Asghari claimed that Federline’s “gravy train” would end soon as the pop star would no longer be required to pay child support when their sons are legally adults.

The model and actor then implied that Federline may be running out of money, which “probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements.”

Asghari added that he doesn’t know Britney’s ex-husband but takes issue with him “choosing to vilify my wife.”

He continues: “His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year CShip and his loyalty to Jaimie [sic] indicates his approval at time of its conception as well.”

He added that the “normal issues” Spears had gone through would have been “easily dealt” with in therapy when referring to the singer’s draconian conservatorship which ended in November last year.

Pic credit: @samasghari/Instagram

Britney’s hubby then implied that Federline might have benefited from the conservatorship before taking one more jab at him adding “except to say I have a job.”

In a follow-up Instagram post, Asghari issued a warning to Federline.

Pic credit: @samasghari/Instagram

Kevin Federline says Jamie Spears is welcome in his home

Federline, who took out a restraining order against Spears’ father Jamie Spears in 2019 over an alleged physical altercation with their eldest son, Sean, said Britney’s estranged father is welcome in Federline’s home in his interview with the Daily Mail.

He also added that he has sympathy for his ex-wife’s father who was accused of conservatorship abuse.

“I would absolutely welcome Jamie Spears back in the boys’ lives,” he said. “Especially if that’s what the boys wanted. I don’t have any hard feelings towards Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I feel like he’s been put through the wringer.”