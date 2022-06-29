Sam Asghari says being married to Britney Spears is ‘surreal’

Sam Asghari shared how life has been after marrying Britney Spears. Pic credit: @samasghari/Instagram

Sam Asghari is currently living his own version of a fairytale – being married to megastar Britney Spears.

The 28-year-old actor took Good Morning America’s “hot seat” on Wednesday to talk about his upcoming film and gush over his other role as Britney Spears’ husband.

After an 8-month engagement, the two officially tied the knot with an intimate ceremony on June 9th inside Spears’ Los Angeles home.

Asghari said being married to Spears is ‘surreal’

The actor sat down with ABC’s Will Reeve for his first interview since saying “I do” to his now-wife.

After being asked how married life is going, Asghari pointed to the ring on his hand and jokingly said, “I have to wear this thing now.”

“You know, it’s just surreal,” he continued. “It’s been a minute. It was way overdue for us and we imagined this thing being a fairytale and it was. We wanted to just celebrate, and that’s what we did.”

After calling Spears his wife, Reeve asked Asghari how it felt to be able to use that title to describe her.

“It hasn’t hit me yet,” said Asghari. “The husband thing hasn’t hit me yet.”

Asghari on Spears’ positive influence on his career

With a long, successful career in the entertainment industry, Asghari said that Britney Spears has paved the way and inspired him to reach his own personal achievements.

“Just being in a relationship with someone who has achieved so much, so many great things at such a young age kind of gives me the understanding and teaches me so much for the little things I’m gonna achieve,” he said. “Or the big things, God knows what, it’s up to me.”

Asghari also said that Spears is his #1 supporter and often tells him to “go out and get after” what he wants.

In terms of having a successful career, Asghari’s main goal is to have his loved ones proud of what he has accomplished. “I want to be able to make my children or my future children happy, and they’ll be like, ‘oh that’s my dad, I want to be like my dad.'”

“At the end of my life, I want to be able to have a great career but more importantly I want people to look up to me – my loved ones, my children, my wife.”

Sam Asghari’s latest film, Hot Seat, will premiere in select theaters this Friday. The thriller stars Asghari as S.W.A.T team officer Sergeant Tobias opposite actor Mel Gibson as Wallace Reed.

As for the Asghari’s immediate future, he plans to continue living his “American dream” with other acting projects and taking a honeymoon alongside his new wife.