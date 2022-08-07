Kevin Federline speaks out about Britney Spears after years of silence

Kevin Federline and Britney were married and share two children. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia/Acepixs

Kevin Federline breaks his silence about Britney Spears and her relationship with their two children.

The former backup dancer is best known for his two-year marriage to the pop legend.

Their whirlwind romance back in 2004 led to an engagement after about three months of dating and a marriage later that same year.

Federline’s ex-girlfriend Shar Jackson was pregnant at the time and he was accused of being a gold digger for leaving Jackson for Spears.

They appeared on the reality series Britney & Kevin: Chaotic in 2005 and their relationship was tabloid fodder. The Toxic singer filed for divorce from Federline on November 7, 2006.

The pair then garnered significant media attention for the child custody battle that ensued. In 2008, the legal custody battle hit a breaking point when the singer was hospitalized after she reportedly refused to relinquish custody of her children.

Kevin Federline claims that Britney’s children ‘struggle with her nudes’

Kevin Federline has broken his silence and claims that the two children the former couple share are keeping their distance from her.

The former dancer said they are having a “tough” time dealing with her nude posts on social media.

Speaking exclusively with the Daily Mail, Spears’ ex-husband spoke candidly about his children’s relationship with Spears.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Spears married her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in June and her children were noticeably absent from the wedding photos posted on social media.

Federline said he tried to defend her nudes to their teenage boys, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, but implied that the photos have led to issues for them in school.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school,” he said.

Britney Spears responds to Kevin Federline’s interview, says ‘One word: Hurtful’

Spears quickly responded to her ex-husband’s interview on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” she said in a statement. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram,” she said continuing:

“I gave them everything…Only one word: Hurtful”

Spears added, “I’ll say it… My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks !!!”

Spears had more to say with a follow-up IG post that seemingly defended her nude photos. In a lengthy statement, she wrote the following:

“In addition to what I said on my story … As their step mom says ‘whatever is happening outside this home has nothing to do with his home’ … I would like to share the DOOR [door emoji] to outside is a token to the WHITE GATES I’ve been kept from for 15 years … the conservatorship has only been over for 8 months !!!!”

Spears then wrote about how her fame and conservatorship have affected her teenage boys as well.

“Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well !!! I’m only human and I’ve done my best,” Britney Spears wrote.