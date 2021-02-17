Rush Limbaugh dead at 70: Conservative talk show host passes away a year after stage IV lung cancer diagnosis

Rush Limbaugh has died at 70 due to lung cancer complications. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PHOTOlink

The conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh has passed away at 70.

Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, announced his death earlier today on his radio show.

Kathryn revealed that Limbaugh died on Wednesday morning (February 17) due to complications from lung cancer.

“I know that I am most certainly not the Limbaugh that you tuned in to listen to today,” Kathryn told listeners. “I, like you, very much wish Rush was behind this golden microphone right now, welcoming you to another exceptional three hours of broadcasting.”



“It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer,” she said.

Limbaugh announced he was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer last year

Rush Limbaugh announced he was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in February 2020 and that he was undergoing treatment.

He confirmed that the diagnosis was terminal in October.

Despite the diagnosis and his deteriorating health, Limbaugh continued to host his popular radio show. But he missed a few shows after his illness took a turn for the worse in October.

President Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Shortly after announcing his cancer diagnosis in February 2020, President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his State of the Union address.

The former first lady Melania Trump presented Limbaugh with the medal, the highest civilian honor in the country.

During his final show for the year in December 2020, Limbaugh thanked his supporters and listeners.

“I wasn’t expected to be alive today,” he said. “I wasn’t expected to make it to October, and then to November, and then to December. And yet, here I am, and today, got some problems, but I’m feeling pretty good today.”

Rush Limbaugh death: Tributes pour in

People have been paying tribute since news of Rush Limbaugh’s death broke earlier today.

Public figures and high-ranking politicians who have paid tribute include Donald Trump Jr. and the Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Donald Trump Jr. described the late talk show icon as a “true American legend,” while McCarthy eulogized Limbaugh, saying he “revolutionized American radio.”

Rush Limbaugh bio

Rush Hudson Limbaugh III was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on January 12, 1951.

He showed a flair for broadcasting from an early age and got his first radio job in high school.

He attended Southeast Missouri State University but dropped out to pursue a radio broadcast career. He started his radio career in the 1970s, working as a DJ with local radio stations in Missouri and Pennsylvania.

In the late 1970s, he left radio to work as a promotions director for the Kansas City Royals. He returned to broadcasting in the 1980s.

His national broadcast career took off in 1988 when he worked with WABC in New York City.

Rush is Limbaugh was best known for his nationally syndicated radio talk show, The Rush Limbaugh Show. The show has been in national syndication since 1988.

He was widely considered to be a shock jock who pioneered the rise of conservative media and influenced other conservative pundits, such as Glenn Beck, Bill O’Reilly, and Sean Hannity.

His unique but controversial broadcasting style attracted a large and loyal conservative audience. He had one of the largest audiences ever in national radio broadcast history.

Republican American presidents, such as Ronald Reagan and President Donald Trump, were among his fans.

He courted controversy with his views on social issues, such as race, LGBTQ rights, and climate change.

His conservative views cut short his foray into TV. The audience jeered him when he talked about affirmative action during an appearance as a guest host on The Pat Sajak Show in 1990

He was forced to resign as an ESPN football commentator after making comments about Eagles QB Donovan McNabb that many considered to be racially charged.

Limbaugh had no children and was divorced three times. He was married to Roxy Maxine McNeely, Michelle Sixta, and Marta Fitzgerald.

He married his fourth wife Kathryn Rogers in 2010 and they were together until his death.