Rush Limbaugh’s terminal lung cancer: Is Cuban cigar smoking linked to the disease?

The conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh has revealed that his lung cancer is terminal.

On Monday, Limbaugh told listeners of his radio talk show, The Rush Limbaugh Show, that the latest scans reveal that is lung cancer was going in “the wrong direction.”

“The scans did show some progression of cancer,” he said.

“It’s not dramatic, but it is the wrong direction,” he later added.

Providing more details about the progression of his lung cancer, Limbaugh confirmed it was terminal stage 4 lung cancer.

“Stage 4 is, as they say, terminal,” he said.

He explained that the downturn came after previous scans suggested that therapy had “rendered the cancer dormant” and that the growth had stopped.

He said that following evidence that the cancer was progressing, his doctors reviewed his medication to slow down the progression of the cancer.

This latest report on Rush Limbaugh comes after Robert Redford’s son, James, died of liver cancer.

Limbaugh first announced his lung cancer diagnosis in February

The latest update comes after Limbaugh first revealed his lung cancer diagnosis in February. He has been undergoing treatment since the diagnosis.

He revealed back in February that he was diagnosed with lung cancer after he complained to his doctor that he was experiencing shortness of breath.

Is cigar smoking linked to lung cancer?

Limbaugh has been smoking Cuban cigars for many years. He once revealed that he started smoking cigarettes in his teenage years but quit when he was older following a case of bronchitis. But he later started smoking cigars.

Since Limbaugh first announced his cancer diagnosis in February, people have debated whether his lung cancer was caused by smoking Cuban cigars.

Some people even claimed that cigar smoking is safer than cigarette smoking.

However, the Mayo Clinic website denies the claim that cigar smoking is safer than cigarettes. The website points out that cigars also expose smokers to nicotine and non-smokers to harmful secondhand smoke.

Cigar smoking poses serious health hazards: It increases the risks of lung cancer, heart disease, and other oral diseases, including tooth loss, according to Mayo Clinic.

Health authorities have long advised that smoking is a major risk factor for lung cancer.

The CDC reports that more than 80 percent of lung cancer cases are linked to smoking.

Limbaugh had previously downplayed the health risks of smoking

Before his lung cancer diagnosis, Rush Limbaugh had downplayed the health risks of smoking.

He once argued during a broadcast of his show in 2015 that secondhand smoking did not harm people. He claimed it was false that smokers were harming other people.

He then went on to argue that “first-hand smoke” was also not as harmful as claimed and that people were exaggerating its health effects.

According to Limbaugh, smoking takes “50 years to kill people, if it does.”

He argued that “not everybody that smokes gets cancer.”

“Now, it’s true that everybody who smokes dies, but so does everyone who eats carrots,” he added.

President Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Limbaugh has been hosting his nationally syndicated conservative political talk show, The Rush Limbaugh Show, for more than 30 years. He has been one of the most consistent supporters of President Donald Trump.

He recently hosted President Trump on his show after the second presidential debate was canceled.

Shortly after he first revealed his diagnosis, President Trump awarded him the Medal of Freedom during his State of the Union address.