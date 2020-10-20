Robert Redford’s son James Redford dies of cancer at 58

James Redford, a filmmaker and son of actor Robert Redford, passed away on Friday at the age of 58.

Robert Redford’s spokesperson, Cindi Berger, shared the sad news in a statement released on Monday.

According to the statement, Robert Redford, 84, and his family wanted privacy while going through a “difficult time” mourning the death of the actor’s son, James.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child. Jamie was a loving son, husband and father. His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment.”

James Redford’s wife, Kyle, also confirmed her husband’s death in a post to Twitter on Friday:

“Jamie died today [October 16],” Kyle twitted. “We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed. As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together.”

The news comes after the legendary guitarist Eddie Wan Halen died at 65 from throat cancer.

Actor Jeff Bridges was also recently diagnosed with lymphoma, a form of cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

James Redford cause of death

James Redford’s wife, Kyle, told The Salt Lake Tribune that her husband died from a form of cancer that affects the liver’s bile ducts.

James has battled with liver disease for several years. He was reportedly diagnosed with a condition known as Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis when he was a child.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis is a disease that affects the bile ducts that transport the digestive fluid bile from the liver to the intestines. The disease causes inflammation, scarification, and subsequently hardening and narrowing of the bile ducts.

The condition could lead to liver damage and failure.

In 1993, James received two liver transplants but the disease returned two years ago. His bile duct cancer was discovered in November 2019 while he was awaiting another liver transplant.

James Redford bio

James Redford was born in May 1962 to Robert Redford and his ex-wife Lola Van Wagenen. James was the third of Robert and Lola’s children.

James’ three siblings were Scott, Shauna, and Amy.

Scott died two months after he was born in 1959, while Shauna is 59 years old and Amy, 50.

James Redford was a filmmaker and environmental activist.

He was known for documentaries such as The Kindness of Strangers, The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia, Toxic Hot Seat, Paper Tigers, and Resilience. He was filming The Amy Tan Documentary at the time he fell ill and died.

In 1995, after his first-hand experience as a liver transplant patient, James founded the James Redford Institute for Transplant Awareness to educate people about issues related to organ transplants.

In 2005, James and his dad Robert co-founded the non-profit The Redford Center that focuses on producing films that educate people about climate change and related environmental issues.

His wife, Kyle, previously taught history to eighth-grade students in Marin County.

Redford is survived by Kyle and their children, Dylan and Lena.