Jeff Bridges diagnosis: What is lymphoma?

Actor Jeff Bridges, known for playing The Dude in The Big Lebowski, has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma.

Bridges, 70, took to Twitter on Monday to announce the diagnosis.

“Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good,” he tweeted. “I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

Bridges, who was born December 1949, is a veteran actor whose career has spanned more than six decades. He is known for roles in movies such as King Kong, TRON, The Fisher King, and Crazy Heart.

He has won many accolades and awards. In 2010, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Crazy Heart.

He also received Academy Award nominations for his roles in movies such as Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, The Contender, and True Grit.

Bridges’ announcement comes soon after the legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen died at 65 following a prolonged battle with throat cancer.

Reactions on social media

Bridges’ fans and colleagues have been posting get-well wishes on social media.

“Sending love and prayers to Jeff Bridges who has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Wishing him a fast and full recovery,” one fan tweeted.

“Wishing The Dude, Jeff Bridges, a very safe and smooth recovery as he begins his treatment for Lymphoma cancer,” another tweeted.

What is lymphoma?

Lymphoma is a form of cancer that targets the lymphatic system.

The lymphatic system is a network of vessels and organs that play a vital role in the body’s ability to fight off infections and get rid of waste and toxic substances. It consists of tissues and organs including the lymph nodes, thymus gland, and bone marrow.

White blood cells — a type of cell that plays a vital role in the immune system — are produced in the bone marrow and transported through the lymph, a fluid that flows through the lymphatic system.

Lymphoma can affect any of the tissues or organs of the lymphatic system.

There are two main types of lymphoma: Hodgkin’s lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to the Mayo Clinic website.

The cause of lymphoma remains uncertain, but risk factors include age, sex, immune system diseases, and certain infections such as the Epstein-Barr virus and Helicobacter pylori.

The signs and symptoms of lymphoma include painful lymph nodes in the neck, armpits, and groin. Patients also experience fatigue, fever, night sweats, unexplained weight loss, and shortness of breath

Both forms of lymphoma can be treated with drugs, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or bone marrow transplant.