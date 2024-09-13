Royal Family fans are divided on Prince William’s beard

Prince William has been through a tumultuous year with both his father, King Charles, and his wife, Kate Middleton, fighting cancer.

He has accepted the role of Kate’s caregiver, and as a father and a working royal, his life isn’t as easy and carefree as it was before.

While enjoying the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer, Prince William let things go and grew a beard. Instead of parting with it and returning to his regular clean-shaven face, he has kept the beard.

Beards have been frowned upon for working royals since the late Queen Elizabeth did not like them.

Prince William’s bearded looks have not gone unnoticed. The public’s reaction to his new style has been a topic of discussion, with many expressing their opinions as the summer draws to a close.

A posting from Kensington Palace recently shows that Prince William has kept his beard even for his formal duties and not just as a vacation whimsy.

Royal Family fans either love it or hate it when it comes to the beard

Royal Family fans are a bit divided over the look, with most favoring the beard and others having some criticisms.

One fan shared that they were “here for the beard comments!” Another fan wrote that Prince William was “taking our breath away with his beard” and finished by pleading for him to keep it.

Another fan was also “checking the comments” to ensure they weren’t the only ones who liked his bearded features.

Other fans thought the “beard is working” and was a “good distraction from his issues with his hairline. Love the technique.”

Some did not like the beard and thought it aged Prince William. One fan posted, “This is William?!? Why does he look so aged and gaunt?” This same fan went on to say they barely recognized him.

It is excellent that Prince William feels comfortable enough to keep his new look despite all the changes this year.

King Charles uncharacteristically hugs a group of rugby players

Prince William’s appearance change is not the only new thing with the Royal Family. King Charles just won the internet without really trying.



King Charles hugged a group of rugby players. The Black Ferns rugby team joyfully asked him for a hug, but the glee on his face was priceless.

The typical royal protocol would undoubtedly frown on a group of people hugging the reigning king, but it was amazing to see how happy King Charles looked at the gesture.

King Charles has been a delight lately. First, he adopted some hens and even named one Henrietta, and now he’s allowing a whole group of fun rugby players to hug him in a spur-of-the-moment action.